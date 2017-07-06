If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out these rugged cases.

Maybe you're a butterfingers. Maybe you're being ultra protective of your multi-thousands-of-dollars investment. Maybe you just like your gear to look really, really tough. Whatever the reason, you love a rugged case and you want to protect your MacBook Pro with one. Lucky for you, we've found the best of the best. Check 'em out.

Early 2017 and late 2016 MacBook Pro models

Ion CarbonShell case

OK, so this $80 case was used in one of the Mission Impossible movies (according to the company — I honestly can't recall), so it gets props for the cool factor. It's made out of polyurethane and designed to look like a futuristic piece of equipment. There is also a leather stripe across the top sides and a non-slip bottom outfitted with vents.

It isn't extra thick, nor does it have any special military-grade drop testing, but it does look like a rugged case, and thanks to the nature of polyurethane, it'll at least prevent you from getting scratches or dings on your pristine MacBook Pro casing.

The Ion CarbonShell comes in the 13-inch and 15-inch model and there is also a version for the 2015 models in both sizes.

DropTech

The $20 DropTech is a super protective case with a bumper-style design that covers all of the edges and corners. The corners have extra thick silicone protection, and Gumdrop has tested these cases and claim they will keep your MacBook Pro safe from a 3-foot drop. I personally don't want to try that out with my MBP, but you can give it a try if you like.

The hinge side of the case is specially designed to provide protection from drops while shut and proper ventilation when open.

The center top of the case is made from a translucent polycarbonate shell, so even the beautiful brushed aluminum look of your MacBook Pro is protected against scratches and scuffs.

The DropTech is only available for the non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro. So if you've got a Touch Bar, you should check out the Armorbox or CarbonShell instead.

i-Blason Armorbox

i-Blason's ultra-protective case for the MacBook Pro is specially designed to be drop-resistant and shock-absorbent. It has beveled ridges along the corners to make it look spacey and cool. The bottom features vents to help keep from overheating and little rubber feet to raise it up just a smidge.

There is a scratch-resistant protective sheet that covers the top of the case to keep your MacBook Pro protected from scratches and scuffs.

Because there is no covering across the back hinge, you can open your MacBook Pro as wide as you could without a case on at all.

The price is also reasonable, as most i-Blason products are, at around $40. The price is low, but the protection is high.

The Armorbox is available for the 13-inch and 15-inch model and comes in a variety of color options. Just make sure you choose the right size before checking out.

MacBook Pro 2015 model

UAG Ice

If you want to protect your MacBook Pro and have it look like a tank, you'll want to take a gander at Urban Armor Gear's Ice. It's built like a heavy duty pickup truck and can protect your laptop with the same enthusiasm.

It is outfitted with an armor shell, which covers the entire top and bottom, and has impact-resistant bumpers along the corners and sides.

Oh, and this one meets the military drop test standards. This is the case you want on your MacBook Pro when you're on the construction site or at least when you want to look like the kind of person that would visit a construction site.

The Ice comes in smoky gray or clear and is available for the 13-inch and 15-inch 2015 MacBook Pro models for about $50. Make sure you pick the correct size before you check out.

NexCase

i-Blason's NexCase is very similar to the Armorbox and has the bonus of being less expensive (around $25). It has a shock-absorbing lining and drop-resistant corners. It has beveled ridges along the corners to make it look spacey and cool. The bottom features vents to help keep from overheating.

There is a scratch-resistant protective sheet that covers the top of the case to keep your MacBook Pro protected from scratches and scuffs.

Because there is no covering across the back hinge, you can open your MacBook Pro as wide as you could without a case on at all.

The NexCase is available in a variety of colors and is available for the 13-inch 2015 MacBook Pro.

Thule Luggage Vectros bumper

Thule's Vectros is a very thin case with extra thick bumpers to protect your MacBook Pro from the dreaded drop. It has a shock-absorbent lining and a hard outer shell. It snaps onto your 2015 MacBook Pro and has a secure closure that keeps it shut.

There is an optional scratch shield that you can place over the bumper's exposed opening to protect your MacBook Pro from scratches, but it doesn't appear to actually connect to the rest of the case, so I personally wouldn't use it. If you want all-over protection, go for something more like the NexCase instead.

The Vectros is available for $60 for the 13-inch and 15-inch 2015 MacBook Pro in black with a blue lining. Be sure to choose the right size before placing your order.

