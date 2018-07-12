Having a fitness tracker for your kid is a great tool as a parent: but you know what isn't great? Shattered and scratched screens.
Here are a couple of screen protectors to check out if you're looking to avoid scratches on your little ones Fitbit Ace!
SPGuard for Fitbit Ace Screen Protector
Keep your little ones Fitbit Ace protected from the outside world with this affordable, highly-rated screen protector.
The SPGuard for Fitbit Ace Screen Protector is a $8 accessory that comes in a 6-pack. It's easy to install, super transparent, scratch resistant, anti-fingerprint and anti-glare, so you pretty much have all your bases covered!
This particular screen protector also guarantees edge-to-edge coverage that wraps around the Fitbit Aces bezel.
Spectre Shield for Fitbit Alta Screen Protector
Scratch resistant, clear, and protective: these are three terms to describe the Spectre Shield for Fitbit Alta Screen Protector.
This specific screen protector saves your kids' fitness tracker from dirt, scratches, and day-to-day childhood shenanigans. You also get 7 screen protectors in one pack.
You can pick up the Spectre Shield for Fitbit Alta Screen Protector for $5.
Ace Armorshield Screen Protector for Fitbit Ace
Looking for a screen protector that's highly-rated, super sensitive to touch, and easy to install? Then we recommend taking a peek at the Ace Armorshield Screen Protector for Fitbit Ace.
This particular screen protector has nearly 200 positive ratings online. It's made from a military, anti-shock grade, multi-layered urethane film that protects your little ones Fitbit Ace from scratches, dirt, and so much more.
You can grab a 6-pack of the Ace Armorshield Screen Protector for Fitbit Ace for $8, so if you mess up one installation, you have plenty of other chances to get it right.
RinoGear for Fitbit Ace Screen Protector
Super accurate to touch, scratch-proof, and ready to protect your kids' Fitbit Ace, the RinoGear for Fitbit Ace Screen Protector is an option worth checking out.
This $5 screen protector (which comes in a 7-pack) completely covers the surface of your Fitbit Ace, so you wont have to worry about any unexpected scratches or dirt.
The super simple 'wet install' application makes errors minimal, while the 100% money back guarantee ensures that you get the most bang for your buck incase anything goes wrong.
How do you keep your Fitbit Ace protected?
Is there a particular screen protector that you love to use that we missed on our list?
Let us know what your top picks are in the comments down below and we'll be sure to check them out!