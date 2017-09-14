The iPhone X is a heck of a lot of glass, make sure you don't damage it!

The newly announced iPhone X features a beautiful almost bezel-less display that is all glass, and even though Apple has stated it's the strongest glass ever on an iPhone, it doesn't mean it's made out of magic (though it certainly looks like it). Screen protectors have long been a solution to keeping your screen free of any scratches, scuffs, or other damage and the iPhone X is no different. To protect that beautiful near-bezel-less display, a screen protector is the way to go. Here are some options you can buy right now.

NOTE: The iPhone X launches on Nov. 3, 2017, so while there aren't a lot of options on the market right now, expect this list to grow over the coming weeks and months.

EasyACC tempered glass screen protector 2-Pack

EasyACC has been in the business of making screen protectors for a long time, so it's no surprise it already has one for the iPhone X on the market.

The tempered glass screen protector is thin enough to not hinder the use of any touch enabled features like 3D touch, and is also designed to be anti-shatter. If you break the EasyACC screen protectors it won't shatter into sharp dangerous pieces that can cut your hands, but rather just spider web.

You can grab the 2-pack for about $12 off Amazon. Fair warning, due to the curved edges of the iPhone X, this screen protector won't go right to the edges of the phone, but it will cover the entire display.

FOOING tempered glass screen protector

Designed specifically to cover the entire front piece of glass from edge-to-edge, the FOOING tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone X is only $14.

At only .33mm thick, the FOOING won't hinder your ability to touch the screen or use features like 3D Touch, and you shouldn't feel any lag in responsiveness. Plus, the screen protector is coated in an oleophobic coating, so fingerprint and oil from your hands shouldn't smudge up your view.

It comes in both black and white so you can either choose to match your screen protector with the color of your iPhone X or use the opposite for a bit of a multicolored look. That choice is up to you.

Tozo tempered glass screen protector

For around $9, the Tozo tempered glass screen protector will protect the entire front of your iPhone X due to its curved design to match the edges of the phone.

It's really thin. Coming in at about .2mm in thickness, the Tozo tempered glass screen protector won't affect your ability to interact with your screen. It's oleophobic coating should ensure that your fingerprints don't smudge up the screen and the cutouts for all the sensors and front-facing camera up top means you can use FaceID and take great selfies no problem!

