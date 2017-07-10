The hybrid console-and-tablet nature of the Switch can be hazardous to your screen; protect your Nintendo Switch with a screen protector.
There has been a rising concern that taking your Nintendo Switch in-and-out of its dock will cause scratches on your screen, especially if you aren't placing it in docking position as carefully as possible. Even when you're not using TV mode to play, carrying your Switch around makes it prone to scratches, scuffs, and drops, more than ever. You're going to want to protect that screen with a screen protector; here are the best ones available.
Film Screen Protectors
Nintendo Switch Official Screen Protection Kit
Officially licensed by Nintendo itself the Nintendo Switch Official Screen Protection Kit comes with everything you need to keep your screen safe.
The film is cut precisely to the right specifications to ensure all the functionality of the Switch remains uncompromised. Plus, the thin film also has an anti-fingerprint coating, meaning you'll be cleaning the screen at lot less.
Orzly Nintendo Switch screen protector
If you've ever used a film screen protector for another device, you know that eventually, you'll need to replace them; Orzly has you covered.
The Orzly Nintendo Switch screen protector comes with five separate film protectors, so when it comes time to replace them you have plenty of backups. Plus, it even ships with an applicator, cleaning cloth, and clear instructions for ease of installation.
Tempered Glass Screen Protectors
CaseBase Switch screen protector
The CaseBase Switch screen protector is made out of tempered glass to give your Nintendo Switch the best damage prevention possible.
At only 0.24mm thick, with the CaseBase protector, you should have to worry about any reduction of the touchscreen sensitivity. Plus, because it's tempered glass if it ever does break it won't break off into giant sharp pieces that can cut you.
Orzly tempered glass screen protector
The Orzly Tempered glass screen protector is nice and thin — 0.24mm — and promises not to interfere with using your Switch Dock or reducing touchscreen sensitivity.
With rounded edges to prevent accidental cuts and tempered glass' anti-shatter abilities, you'll never need to worry about hurting yourself while using or applying the protector. Plus, you won't have to freak out if you do manage to break one because Orzly gives you two screen protectors.
amFilm Nintendo Switch screen protector
The amFilm Nintendo Switch screen protector is a little thicker than the other glass screen protectors on this list, clocking in at around 0.3mm, so it should stand up to the toughest of scratches. Plus, it ships with two protectors in the box, so you have a backup just in case of emergencies!
This screen protector is very popular. It's currently sold out on Amazon, and if you take a gander at the reviews, people are in love with it. If you don't mind waiting until Amazon is back in stock, the amFilm Nintendo Switch screen protector may be perfect for you!
Anker GlassGuard Premium
Anker makes a bunch of our favorite accessories, and its Nintendo Switch screen protectors are no exception. With a 9H hardness rating your screen will be well protected in the hands of this tempered glass, and it is 99.99% transparent, so you'll hardly know it is there. At just 0.3mm thin, the glass enables your fingers to move easily over it, and the install process is dead simple.
Like some of the other options, this is for a two-pack of protectors. At under $10, these protectors have a 4.9-star rating at Amazon with just under 100 reviews.
Updated July 2017: I personally have the Anker GlassGuard Premium and it works perfectly. Any of the options listed above would be fantastic on your Nintendo Switch.
