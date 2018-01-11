For all you kids out there, gather round: history time. We once used to buy things called "rolls of film". We then had to put these rolls in our cameras. These rolls had finite space for photos, and when they were full, we'd take them and get them developed into tangible photographs (usually on glossy photo paper). I know. Whoa.

If you have a ton of old photos lying around that you want to keep forever, it's a great idea to digitize them. These are the best online services to help you do just that!

DigMyPics

DigMyPics provides a wide array of scanning services and has one of the best selections of resolutions of any of the services listed here. It'll scan photos, negatives, slides, APS, and you can even get 8mm film turned into DVDs and VHS tapes turned into DVDs as well.

Pricing starts at 39 cents per photo, for printed photos up to 8x10 in size. Ordering from DigMyPics is also quite easy; all you have to do is estimate the number of photos you want digitized, complete DigMyPics' online order form, and send them away using DigMyPics' FedEx label.

One cool feature is "Real Time Scanning", where you can actually watch your photos being digitized one by one. DigMyPics will even manually color and exposure correct your photos one by one.

See at DigMyPics

ScanCafe

ScanCafe is another service that help preserve just about all of your older home media, from photo and slide scanning and restoration to VHS tape conversion and HD scans of 8mm, Super 8, and 16mm film. ScanCafe offers 3000 dpi for scanned slides and slide negatives and 600 dpi for scanned printed photos.

Pricing starts at 33 cents per printed photo (up to 8x10 in size), but if you choose ScanCafe's "Value Kit" option, you can pay as little as 21 cents per photo. ScanCafe sends you the kit, you fill it with your photos, and send it back. This is a great option for bulk photo digitization, since pricing starts at 29 cents/photo for 500 scans. You can go all the way up to 10,000 scans for 21 cents/photo. ScanCafe will then send you back your photos, a DVD of your scans, and an online gallery is created for you, so you can share it all via social media.

See at ScanCafe

Memories Renewed

Memories Renewed is the Wirecutter's top pick for best digitization service because of the excellent resolution of its scans, quick turnaround time, and near-perfect photo restoration services.