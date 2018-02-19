Knowing which deals are the best this upcoming Presidents' Day can be tricky, but with the help of a money saving app, extension, or website, you could really be getting some bang for your buck! Here are the best shopping apps for Presidents' Day sales this 2017! ShopSavvy

If you're looking to save some money this Presidents' Day with a convenient, easy-to-use app, then maybe consider taking a peek at ShopSavvy, a free barcode scanning app that's designed to save you money while you shop. This particular app can help you get cash back from Target, Walmart, Macy's, and other popular stores. How does it work? Join up for free with ShopSavvy, look for cash back offers from your favorite stores, tap on the store to make the purchase and earn cash back, and receive your cash back from perks every 90 days!

Once you've found a product, ShopSavvy tells you the cheapest local or online price. For local products, you can get map directions, visit their website, or call the store. For online products, you can visit their website or share the product using Facebook or Twitter. (Lifewire)

Other great features about ShopSavvy include the ability to compare specific user reviews, add items to your wishlist for later, keep a history of the items you've scanned, or even set a price alert so if the price drops below a certain price, you can snatch up that item ASAP. Free - Download Now Honey

What's sweeter than saving big bucks during some sweet Presidents' Day sales? Honey, of course! (And not the stuff bees make...)

Honey is a popular tool that can automatically dig up and apply coupon codes for thousands of online stores. (CNET)

Voted one of the more highly rated Google Chrome extensions, Honey aims to help you save money on sites from Amazon to Forever 21 and almost everything in between. After you enable the extension, Honey automatically finds and applies the absolute best coupons to your cart so you walk away with the most money saved in your pocket. Time Magazine even said, "It's basically like free money", because all you have to do is install, turn it on, and whenever you're on a shopping site, it'll automatically pop up that there are codes, or you could manually click it to see if there are savings. Oh, and if you're someone who really loves Amazon, you'll be happy to know that Honey can...

Get the best deal while automatically comparing every seller in the Amazon Marketplace. (Honey)

This award winning app aims to make saving simple whenever you're shopping for yourself online: AKA, RetailMeNot is the perfect Presidents' Day shopping app! RetailMeNot helps you save money on beauty products, clothing, and more at popular stores like Kohl's and Target, while also helping you pocket some cash at restaurants like Papa John's and Dominos. You can even use RetailMeNot with car rentals using online codes and printable coupons — or you could just flash your phone at checkout.

Find great deals on the go with this app for your mobile, never miss a deal again and get the savings you want, take advantage of deals from over 50,000 retailers, enjoy food offers from thousands of local and national restaurants, tons of ways to save anytime! Up to 30% off gift cards, "Cash Back" offers and more. (RetailMeNot)

With RetailMeNot, you can use a savings map to see all the different offers that are near your current location, deal alerts that'll get your automatic notifications for nearby deals, and the ability to redeem coupons by scanning barcodes right from your iPhone. The best part? RetailMeNot is free! Free - Download Now PriceBlink Find the lowest prices online and start shopping easier with PriceBlink: your shopping cart and your wallet will thank you this Presidents' Day! PriceBlink acts as an extension for your browser that scans over 4,000 merchants online for lower prices. Whether you're shopping for appliances, clothes, beauty products, toys for your kids, or car accessories, PriceBlink has you covered.

With PriceBlink, money-saving coupons appear automatically when you're shopping at a store. No more searching for free shipping and discount codes that no longer work -- all of PriceBlink's coupons are reviewed by our deal editors. (PriceBlink)

Unlike Honey, PriceBlink works with a majority of different browsers, not just Google Chrome. You can download it for free right here.