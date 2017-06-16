What are the best sleeves available for iPad Pro? Here are our favorites!

Regardless of the size of your iPad or iPad Pro, having a sleeve that protects it from bumps and scratches is a good call! Even if you have a case and a bag, a sleeve adds some extra cushion and flexibility.

They're also great solo, letting you effortlessly tote around your iPad or iPad Pro without much extra weight or fuss.

ProCase Sleeve Cover

If you're looking for a simple case that gives you additional storage for extra wires and gadgets while still protecting your iPad or iPad Pro without a ton of bulk, take a peek at the ProCase Sleeve Cover!

Designed to protect your iPad from dust, dirt, scratches, minor bumps and small falls, while still providing room for the additional tech and accessories you might need to use with your iPad, the ProCase Sleeve Cover comes with a 180-degree design, making access to your iPad as simple as pie.

You can pick up your ProCase Sleeve Cover in four different, eye-catching colors, including teal with brown accents, light gray with turquoise accents, dark gray with orange accents, and black with brown accents.

If you're looking for a sleeve that is pretty much the textbook definition of minimalist, then check out the sleeve for iPad by nedrelow.

Designed to be as thin and out-of-the-way as humanly possible, the sleeve is made from a durable wool that protects your iPad's screen from shattering in the event of an accidental drop or fumble.

Because of the sleeve's simple design, it matches almost any workspace or outfit combination, so it'll never stick out like a sore thumb and look out of place. You can pick up the sleeve in a charcoal or a light grey color.

Waterfield Dash Sleeve

Lightweight, easy to use, reliable, and well designed, the Waterfield Dash Sleeve is not only a popular accessory amongst iPad users, but an all-round great sleeve for carrying your gadgets and gear!

Mitchel Broussard, reviewing for MacRumors, said:

The Dash's outer nylon shell is as protective and reassuring as Waterfield promises, and even feels like it can shirk any sort of moisture or accidental spill pretty easily. The material is also satisfying to grip, and won't easily leave your hands when walking for extended periods with the case.

It's also TSA-friendly, so if you're someone who travels a lot and knows the struggles of constantly pulling out your devices in the security lineup, the Waterfield Dash Sleeve will save you a bit of grief. Plus with its mesh back pocket, you can easily store your iPhone, lightning cable, and other accessories.

The Dash sleeve comes in different sizes to fit your iPad Pro and also comes in two different colors, including black ballistic nylon and gray waxed canvas.

ESR iPad Pro sleeve

If you're someone who has a flair for fashion and wants their iPad sleeve to reflect that while still providing a reliable, durable layer of protection, then take a peek at the ESR iPad Pro sleeve!

Designed with a built-in Apple Pencil holder, a magnetic button to secure your iPad, and a striking metal accent at the corner that's designed to catch your eye, the ESR iPad Pro sleeve isn't just functional, it's super pretty to look at.

The sleeve will protect against scratches, scrapes, and any accidental bumps or bruises. The inside of the sleeve is lined with a super soft microfibre material, while the outside is made from a textured faux-leather for easy grip.

You can pick up the ESR iPad Pro sleeve in six designs, including brown, black, light gray, tartan green, tartan pink, and dark grey.

byrd & belle iPad Pro sleeve with pockets

While super thin sleeves are wonderful for reducing the amount of space your iPad takes up, one downside is the serious lack of storage space for extra cables & gadgets. Luckily, the byrd&belle iPad Pro sleeve combines the best of both worlds!

Designed and made from 100% Wool felt and measuring out at around 3mm thick, the byrd&belle iPad Pro sleeve with pockets makes it easy to tote around your iPad Pro plus a pencil, a notebook, your iPhone, and one or two other small accessories: one narrow pocket for your Apple Pencil or stylus, and one wider one for some other gear.

While this sleeve isn't the most secure and protective by any means, it will safeguard your iPad against scratches and scrapes, as well as light trauma, like a short fall out of your backpack or a nudge off your office desk.

You can pick up the byrd&belle iPad Pro sleeve with pockets in charcoal, or gray.

Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase

Impact-resistant, well-made, and perfect for being toted around in your workbag, the Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase is a great accessory for your iPad Pro!

The sleeve itself has an inside that's made from a high-grade neoprene, while a long-lasting, impact-resistant, super durable waxed canvas exterior protects your iPad Pro from the elements and the dangers of day-to-day life.

You can pick out your Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase in colors like "black ballistic" or a brown "grizzly" leather.

