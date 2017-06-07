What are the best sleeves for the new MacBook Pro? Here are our favorites!

The new MacBook Pro is "fire" (as the kids say) or "hawt" (as the reality show idiots of my day said). But that gorgeous aluminum exterior is just that — it's no adamantium. If you don't want a hard shell case, fine; they're kind of cumbersome and awful to try and remove.

At least grab a decent sleeve so that the outer beauty of your new MacBook Pro matches its inner beauty.

Here are our favorite sleeves!

Mujjo Sleeves for 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro

Your new MacBook Pro will look as classy as a limousine when you slip it into this gorgeous felt and tanned leather sleeve. You'll be the envy of the executives in your life.

The sleeve has a leather flap with a stylish asymmetrical design. The rivet-style button snaps the flap closed to keep your MacBook Pro in place, and there are internal compartments that you can store paperwork, business cards, and other small but important things.

It's available for the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro in black or tan leather. It is currently only available to preorder from the company's website but is expected to ship by the end of April.

AmazonBasics

All you need to know about the AmazonBasics sleeve is in the name — it's basic. But if that's all you need, then it's a steal of a deal, for around $7, to start.

It's available in 13.3 inches and 15.6 inches, which is a little bigger than the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, but we'll probably have to deal with that for a bit. It shouldn't make too much of a difference.

These sleeves are made of neoprene and come in black, blue, gray, navy, and purple.

Lacdo

I really dig the look of Lacdo's waterproof sleeves. They're simple zip-up sleeves that feature an outer pouch for carrying peripherals and what not, and can save your MacBook Pro from spills and heavy rain. I wouldn't toss one of these in a bathtub with your MacBook inside, but you're safe from splashes.

The other cool thing about Lacdo's sleeves is that they make some specifically for the new 15-inch (15.4-inch) MacBook Pro.

These sleeves come in black, blue, gray, pink, purple, red, and rose. Just make sure you pick the right size before checking out.

Case Logic

Case Logic's sleeves are essentially a step up from AmazonBasics. They feature a nicer zipper and the material looks and feels like it's made of sterner stuff. There's also a layer of foam padding around the inside so that you can throw your MacBook into your backpack or wherever and not worry about smashing it up.

There's some woven webbing along the sides of the Case Logic sleeve to add a bit of texture and grip as well. There are seven colors to choose from, from black to the standout lime green.

ProCase

ProCase's sleeves are stylish and quite functional, thanks to their handy carrying handle. You can use them as a solo laptop bag or just as a regular sleeve and toss 'em in your backpack.

They come in 13.5-inch and 15.6-inch sizes, so you'll have one to fit your MacBook Pro, whichever size you decide to go with.

There's a front pocket for pens and peripherals, and these sleeves open 180 degrees, so you can rest your laptop on the sleeve while you use it.

You have your choice of dark gray with orange trim, light gray with teal trim, or teal with orange trim.

Zikee

Zikee's sleeves are bright and fun neoprene bags that add a splash of color to your MacBook Pro while you proudly carry it around and gloat about how awesome the Touch Bar is.

These sleeves come in both 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch (among others), so your new MacBook Pro will fit snugly, no matter which one you go with. The neoprene is water-resistant, so if your Capri Sun explodes in your backpack, you laptop is safe.

You have your choice of black, green, arrow green (green with an arrow pattern — who'da thunk?!), dark blue, gray, pink, and purple.

Evecase

The Evecase is a laptop sleeve with a convenient carrying handle, making it a pseudo-laptop bag that's lightweight and padded to protect your MacBook Pro from the jostling and bumping of everyday life.

There's a zipper pocket on the outside for carrying charging cables and this is about as pragmatic as a sleeve gets, since it only comes in black with red trim.

These sleeves will likely only fit a 13-inch MacBook Pro, since the measurements of the largest size list the biggest external dimensions at 15 X 10.75 x 1.25 inches, but you could gamble with your larger MacBook if you really wanted to (not recommended).

Tomtoc

The Tomtoc sleeve's best feature is its plush fleece lining, which is soft as a baby lamb and designed to make sure your MacBook Pro stays in absolutely pristine condition. There's even an inner flap that protects your laptop from the inside of the zipper — scratch-free zone!

The outside is made of durable neoprene to prevent punctures, scratches, and tears. Your MacBook Pro is safe nestled in a Tomtoc.

Make sure you choose the correct size before checking out!

Inateck

Inateck's sleeve is quite basic, but it gets the job done. Made of canvas with a softer, almost fleece lining, this sleeve will resist punctures and keep your MacBook Pro free of scratches and dents (unless you drop something heavy on it). There's a zipper pocket on the outside that's great for stashing pens or calculators or whatever, and the price is pretty hard to beat, at around $11.

Make sure you choose the correct size before checking out!

Pad & Quill Valet

If money is of no object and you just want a cool, stylish leather sleeve for your new MacBook Pro, then I suggest the Valet Slim sleeve from Pad & Quill.

P&Q offers some really well-crafted genuine leather products and the Valet sleeve lives up to the name. You have Chestnut, Whiskey, and Chocolate colors to choose from, which are all gorgeous, and you have the added benefit of a lap table when you fold back the cover.

The front closure is subtle yet secure, and if you're looking for a sleeve that oozes sophistication, then look no further. Just be prepared to pay a premium (starting at around $110). Pad & Quill offers a 25-year warranty on its sleeves, which is entirely arbitrary since we're dealing with technology, but it's nice to know it backs up its products, even after they've faded into obsolescence.

Got one yet?

Do you have an awesome sleeve for your new MacBook Pro? Or do you have a go-to on order? Let us know in the comments below!