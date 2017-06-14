If you're looking for light, all-around protection for your new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you might consider a sleeve while you wait for other options.

For its first-generation iPad Pros, Apple provided a number of accessories, including a silicone case that attached to the back and had a cutout for a Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. Unfortunately for fans of that case, it appears that Apple has elected not to produce a version for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and has even discontinued the 12.9-inch version.

Third-party options in this area for a thin and light case that protects the back of your iPad are still few and far between for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. In the meantime, while manufacturers gear up and prepare new products, we recommend using a sleeve. While not as convenient as a case that supports Apple's Smart Keyboard, sleeves, available from Apple and a number of other manufacturers, offer light, portable protection for every side of your iPad.

Here are some sleeves that you might want to consider while you wait on third parties to create Smart Keyboard-compatible back cases for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple Leather Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple offers its own sleeve for the iPad Pro line. The sleeve is made of leather, with a microfiber lining on the interior to protect your iPad's screen from scratches. In addition to your iPad, the sleeve also features an integrated storage space for your Apple Pencil, though it seems to be a little too snug for the Smart Keyboard.

You can get the leather sleeve in four color options: saddle brown, taupe, midnight blue, and black. The leather sleeve is available from Apple for $129.

See at Apple

DODOCase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Meant to offer durable yet slim protection, DODOCase's Durable Sleeve features a waxed canvas outer layer, combined with a middle layer of recycled felt and a cotton twill liner. The interior is spacious enough to accommodate a Smart Keyboard in addition to your iPad Pro. The Durables Sleeve comes in three colors: sage, midnight, and navy.

You'll find the Durables Sleeve at DODOcase for $69.95.

See at DODOCase

Waterfield Dash Sleeve for iPad Pro

Shipping on June 30, Waterfield's Dash Sleeve for iPad Pro is meant to hold an iPad Pro with a Smart Keyboard attached. Your iPad is held in place by a sturdy strap across the top, which you can easily unsnap to gain quick access to your tablet. The case comes in black ballistic nylon, blue, green, grey, and red color options.

Pre-orders are now open for the case at Waterfield for $89.

See at Waterfield

Waterfield iPad Pro SleeveCase

A more heavy-duty option from Waterfield, the SleeveCase offers most of the convenience of a sleeve but with a little extra protection and a few more features. With an outer shell of either ballistic nylon or tan waxed canvas, the SleeveCase features an easy-to-open flap that lets you quickly store or remove your iPad Pro. It also features a couple of different thin pockets that allow you to store your Apple Pencil, and there's room in the SleeveCase for not only your iPad Pro, but the Smart Keyboard, as well.

While it won't start shipping until June 23, you can order the SleeveCase now starting at $69. For $5 more, you can add D-rings for a strap, while for $22 more, you can get a suspension strap included.

See at Waterfield

Your favorites

Have you found another sleeve or protection solution that you love for your new 10.5-inch iPad Pro? Let us know down in the comments.