Oral hygiene products haven't made too many technological leaps since the first nylon toothbrush hit the scene back in 1938. Not one to be left out of the push into smart products, the oral hygiene industry has — in the last couple of years — introduced smart toothbrushes. The toothbrushes typically feature some sort of connected-app experience and offer coaching, giving you tips on improving your brushing technique. If you'd like to make those pearly whites gleam, check out these smart electric toothbrushes!
Colgate Connect E1 Smart Toothbrush
The Colgate Connect E1 Smart Toothbrush is packed with sensors that track its position and orientation, giving you feedback of your technique across 16 brushing zones. The toothbrush literally maps your mouth in 3D space as you brush, helping you hit all those easily missed areas. Apparently we humans aren't great at brushing our teeth — Colgate says its users were missing over 40% of the surfaces of their teeth before they received coaching from the toothbrush.
The E1 uses Bluetooth technology to pair and transfer data to its companion app. You'll be able to use the app to check your brushing stats — average duration, average frequency, average surface coverage — as well as coaching tips to help you improve your technique. The E1 is also the only smart electric toothbrush that integrates with Apple ResearchKit. You can opt in to share your data with oral health researchers.
Kids aren't necessarily as jazzed about looking at a 3D-model of their mouth, so Colgate included a game to help kids get better at brushing their teeth. As you brush your teeth, the character moves through the game — the better you brush, the more coins you collect.
Something worth noting: The E1 brush head doesn't move. Instead, it uses "sonic vibrating technology" to help improve your manual brushing. You can buy refills direct from Colgate for $19 — refills come in a three pack. The $100 toothbrush is available exclusively from Apple.
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Smart Toothbrush
Believe it or not, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected is somehow more complex than its name. This app-connected toothbrush features three different sensing technologies:
- Location sensor: The location sensor tracks you as you brush your teeth, providing feedback on areas in your mouth that need a little more attention. It's an easy way to see what areas of your mouth you're neglecting when you brush your teeth.
- Pressure sensor: Some people brush their teeth a little too hard. If your toothbrush senses too much pressure the handle will pulsate, alerting you to the fact that you need to reduce pressure.
- Scrubbing sensor: Folks who come from non-electric toothbrushes tend to think they're supposed to scrub their teeth with their electric toothbrush. The toothbrush is meant to do the scrubbing, you're meant to guide it to the right spot. If you start scrubbing while you're brushing your teeth, the handle will pulsate and the app will alert you to the fact that you're doing the toothbrush's work for it and — spoiler alert — the toothbrush does a better job.
It also offers three different cleaning modes:
- Clean: regular, everyday brushing
- White: tackling stains and brightening your smile
- Deep clean: cleaning up trouble spots
You can use the Philips Sonicare app to keep an eye on your brushing technique, get recommendations on improving, set and track goals for healthier gums, whiter teeth, or fresher breath, and get reminders for replacing your brush head.
This $220 toothbrush is pretty pricey, but it also comes with several accessories, including two brush heads, a charger, a travel case, and a UV sanitizer for your brush heads.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Toothbrush
When it comes to aesthetics and features, this may very well be the fanciest smart toothbrush I've ever seen. What's more, Philips says this is the best toothbrush the company offers.
Along with all the same app-based features as the Sonicare FlexCare Platinum — coaching, mouth mapping, replacement reminders, etc. — the Sonicare DiamondClean has five modes with three intensities (low, medium, and high):
- Clean: regular, everyday brushing
- White+: tackling stains and brightening your smile
- Deep Clean+: cleaning up trouble spots
- Gum Health: massaging and cleaning the gums, focusing on molars
- TongueCare+: freshening breath by cleaning the tongue
One of the coolest features of the Sonicare DiamondClean is something called brush head sync. The toothbrush comes with two to four different brush heads that have a microchip built in. When you plug the brush head into the toothbrush, it will automatically select the optimal mode and intensity for the brush head.
This $240 toothbrush is also rather pricey, but comes with a couple of interesting accessories, including an inductive charging cup that doubles as a water cup for rinsing out your mouth, multiple brush heads, and a travel case with a built-in charger.
Oral-B Genius 8000
The Oral-B Genius is unique among the smart toothbrushes we've listen in that it uses your phone's camera to track your brushing technique. When paired over Bluetooth with your toothbrush, the Oral-B app will give you real-time feedback on where and how you should be brushing your teeth. You'll also get time-based coaching to make sure you're locked in for the entire recommended two minutes. The app also includes a feature called Dental Care Journeys, which leads you through pre-programmed routines to improve your oral hygiene. You can focus on freshening your breath, fighting plaque, whitening your teeth, improving the health of your gums, and taking special care of orthodontics.
The Oral-B Genius features an LED light ring that provides feedback while you're brushing and allows you to choose a custom color from a set of 12. The light ring will alert you when you're using too much pressure, give you insights on time, and let you know that you're properly paired with your phone.
This $175 toothbrush comes with several accessories, including a travel case that charges your phone and your toothbrush, a stand, a phone mount for your mirror, and two brush heads.
