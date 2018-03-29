Colgate Connect E1 Smart Toothbrush

The Colgate Connect E1 Smart Toothbrush is packed with sensors that track its position and orientation, giving you feedback of your technique across 16 brushing zones. The toothbrush literally maps your mouth in 3D space as you brush, helping you hit all those easily missed areas. Apparently we humans aren't great at brushing our teeth — Colgate says its users were missing over 40% of the surfaces of their teeth before they received coaching from the toothbrush.

The E1 uses Bluetooth technology to pair and transfer data to its companion app. You'll be able to use the app to check your brushing stats — average duration, average frequency, average surface coverage — as well as coaching tips to help you improve your technique. The E1 is also the only smart electric toothbrush that integrates with Apple ResearchKit. You can opt in to share your data with oral health researchers.

Kids aren't necessarily as jazzed about looking at a 3D-model of their mouth, so Colgate included a game to help kids get better at brushing their teeth. As you brush your teeth, the character moves through the game — the better you brush, the more coins you collect.

Something worth noting: The E1 brush head doesn't move. Instead, it uses "sonic vibrating technology" to help improve your manual brushing. You can buy refills direct from Colgate for $19 — refills come in a three pack. The $100 toothbrush is available exclusively from Apple.