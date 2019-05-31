Want to brighten up your life with a HomeKit light switch, but don't know where to start? There are quite a few options to choose from, each featuring their own unique designs and features. HomeKit support built in means that you will be speaking commands to Siri, or toggling your lights through the Home App in no time. Here is our list of the best switches and dimmers that are currently available.

Turn it on

Having a HomeKit light switch installed in your home makes it easy to control one or more lights without having to replace your existing light bulbs. Siri support is also included with all HomeKit devices, so you will be able to simply speak phrases like "Hey Siri, turn on the living room lights" while the virtual assistant takes care of it all. Looking for a light switch that is compatible with all of the major smart home platforms? Lutron's Caseta Dimmer Switch gets our recommendation, and it also happens to be one of the fastest responding and most reliable switches on the market.

Want to get up and running with HomeKit without the need for a hub or messing with Wi-Fi settings? Check out the Eve Light Switch, which gets the job done and does so with style.

Now that you have the perfect light switch picked out, check out our guide to installing your new switch which includes the tools and materials needed plus step by step instructions on how to set it all up.

