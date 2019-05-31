Want to brighten up your life with a HomeKit light switch, but don't know where to start? There are quite a few options to choose from, each featuring their own unique designs and features. HomeKit support built in means that you will be speaking commands to Siri, or toggling your lights through the Home App in no time. Here is our list of the best switches and dimmers that are currently available.
- Most compatible: Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch
- Easy setup: Eve Light Switch
- Quick response: iDevices Smart Wall Switch
- Hubless: Leviton Decora Smart Light Switch
- Affordable: Insignia Smart In-Wall Switch
- Multitasker: Koogeek Smart Light Switch
- Intelligent: Ecobee Switch+
- Dependable: Wemo Dimmer Switch
- Convenient: Sylvania Smart+ Light Switch
- Motion sensing: Incipio CommandKit Wall Switch
Most compatible: Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch
The Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch is a solid light switch that uses Lutron's clear connect technology for wireless communication to the Caseta Hub (required), making connections fast and reliable. The Dimmer Switch has brightness controls built in and can be adjusted with Apple's Home App or the Lutron Caseta App. The Lutron Dimmer is also the only light switch available in North America that does not require a neutral wire, which older homes may not have.
Easy setup: Eve Light Switch
One of HomeKit's first light switches, the Eve Light Switch, features a clean, minimalistic design that doesn't scream "smart light switch" when installed on the wall. The switch is one "button", which is actually a solid state capacitive touch pad, and requires just a tap to toggle on and off. The Eve Light Switch uses bluetooth technology for its HomeKit connection which means you can be up and running in a matter of minutes using the iOS Home App with no Wi-Fi settings or account needed.
Quick response: iDevices Smart Wall Switch
iDevices light and dimmer switches utilize a rocker style switch for control, which protrudes from the wall to provide an easier sense of which side turns on and off the lights in your home. The iDevices switches pair directly to your HomeKit set up without the need of an additional hub using its built in wireless radio. The iDevices switches also include a customizable LED indicator light, which can be used as a nightlight, or to "report" on the status of something such as whether or not a window is open.
Hubless: Leviton Decora Smart Light Switch
Leviton is a name synonymous with light switches and outlets, and the company's Decora Smart Line for HomeKit brings an established brand into the connected home market. The Decora Smart series of switches utilize a rocker style switch for controls on the wall, and are installed using traditional wiring methods. These switches connect directly to your home's Wi-Fi, and respond almost instantly to commands sent with your devices or with your voice through Siri.
Affordable: Insignia Smart In-Wall Switch
Insignia, electronics retailer Best Buy's in house brand is an affordable yet capable take on the smart light switch. Insignia's switch uses one giant "paddle" for control and it comes with a screw-less wall plate design for a clean look. Wi-Fi is used for its communications with HomeKit and its pre-attached wiring make installation a breeze.
Multitasker: Koogeek Smart Light Switch
Koogek's Smart Wi-Fi light switches come in both beige and white color options, and uses a dual rocker set up for controlling it on the wall. Koogeek's offerings also include a "Two Gang" option, which is the only HomeKit switch on the market that can control two separate devices with just one switch, usually a combination of a light and a ceiling fan. Like most HomeKit switches, the Koogeek Smart Light Switches talk right to the Home App, making pairing a breeze.
Intelligent: Ecobee Switch+
Ecobee has packed quite a bit into their Switch+. Ecobee's light switch includes features such as motion/occupancy detection, and a temperature sensor which can integrate with the company's popular line of connected thermostats. The Switch+ also features a built in microphone and includes Amazon's Alexa out of the box, which can be disabled for privacy.
Dependable: Wemo Dimmer Switch
Belkin's Wemo lineup has been a staple in the smart home world for quite a few years now, and the company's light and dimmer switches feature HomeKit support, when paired with a Wemo bridge (sold separately). Wemo's light switch sports a single button design, and the company's dimmer switch has an inset section to guide your finger when adjusting brightness levels. Belkin also touts that their dimmer switch includes a night mode which prevents the lights from coming on at the highest levels, which can be set up using the Wemo App or through automations in HomeKit.
Convenient: Sylvania Smart+ Light Switch
The Sylvania Smart+ In-Wall Light Switch is an easy to install, affordable option for those looking to add some smarts to their lighting. Everything is included in the box with Sylvania's switch, including a screw-less wall plate and all of the necessary hardware for installation. The switch utilizes a Bluetooth connection for direct connection to HomeKit, and does so without the need of a hub or internet connection.
Motion sensing: Incipio CommandKit Wall Switch
Popular iPhone case manufacturer Incipio has their own line up of HomeKit enabled products called CommandKit, which include a Smart Wall Switch. The CommandKit switch packs in motion and occupancy sensors, as well as the ability to support more complicated installations, such as 3-way wiring which makes two switches control the same light fixture. Incipio's switch features two separate buttons for turning on and off the lights, and the motion sensor sits in the middle, giving it a distinct look.
Turn it on
Having a HomeKit light switch installed in your home makes it easy to control one or more lights without having to replace your existing light bulbs. Siri support is also included with all HomeKit devices, so you will be able to simply speak phrases like "Hey Siri, turn on the living room lights" while the virtual assistant takes care of it all. Looking for a light switch that is compatible with all of the major smart home platforms? Lutron's Caseta Dimmer Switch gets our recommendation, and it also happens to be one of the fastest responding and most reliable switches on the market.
Want to get up and running with HomeKit without the need for a hub or messing with Wi-Fi settings? Check out the Eve Light Switch, which gets the job done and does so with style.
Now that you have the perfect light switch picked out, check out our guide to installing your new switch which includes the tools and materials needed plus step by step instructions on how to set it all up.
