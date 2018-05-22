Planet Traveler Space Case SC1

If you're an astronaut on the go, then there's no better case for you than the Planet Traveler SC1. I mean, it's perfect if you're also earthbound like the rest of us. This might be the smartest case on the list, with its built-in GPS tracker, allowing you to track it anywhere in the world, and its fingerprint lock system, which lets you lock and unlock your case with your finger or through the Planet Traveler app.

There's a speaker system built-in, including a mic, so you can use it as a Bluetooth phone, as well as a traveling speaker, and you can arm it with an alarm, so if someone takes it too far away from you, it'll go off. It can get up to 225 hours on a single charge, and it features a 15,000mAh internal battery for charging your devices up on the go. This thing is $799 on Planet Traveler's site if you want any color other than black, but if you grab it on Amazon, it's only around $490.