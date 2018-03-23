Bottom line: If you're considering getting into the world of smart speakers and you don't need anything fancy, the Google Home Mini is the best overall smart speaker for you.

The Google Home Mini offers a surprising amount of sound from a tiny package — and a ton of question-answering prowess, to boot. While it doesn't have Amazon's skills or Apple's commitment to privacy, Google's speaker stands out by offering an easy-to-use app, support for routines and custom phrases, and cross-platform compatibility.

Why the Google Home Mini is the best introductory option

Simple to use, easy to talk to, and LOUD: the hallmarks of a good smart speaker.

I own a bunch of smart speakers, and none are perfect. They all have omissions and issues due to various fragmented platforms and exclusivity, and there's not much that can be done about that just yet — we're in the midst of the smart speaker wars, and no platform is a perfect choice.

But here's the thing: Most people coming into the smart speaker world don't need a platform, or fancy skills. They like the idea of talking to a device and it reliably giving them information — and maybe they'll listen to some music on it, too. Of the smart speakers out there, the $49 Google Home Mini ($80 in Canada) is our best all-around pick for those criteria.

Note: Like most of its smart speaker kin, Google Home Mini isn't available worldwide: You'll need to live in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, or the United States to use all its features. In contrast, Amazon's Alexa platform is available in more than 80 countries as of March 2018. If you live outside of a Google Home-supported country, an Amazon Echo product will likely be your best bet.

Let's start with ease of use and reliability: Google Home Mini has by far one of the nicest, cleanest apps when setting up a smart speaker. It's simple without obscuring important information, routinely suggests commands to help you learn how to use the speaker, and — perhaps the biggest win in my book over Amazon's Alexa app — doesn't stutter or crash.

The speaker itself is similarly friendly: You need only plug it in and set it up with the app and your Google account to get going. If you have multiple users in your home, you can even use Google's Voice Match service to link multiple Google accounts (so that it's easy to get personalized information depending on who's speaking).

Once you're connected, you can ask Google Home Mini just about anything — and I do mean anything. The Google ecosystem benefits the Mini greatly here: Any query you give it, if not specifically tied to a skill, will go through Google's search engine. Results are specific, give web sourcing where appropriate, and rarely will you get a "I'm sorry, I couldn't answer that."