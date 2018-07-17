See at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart-enabled air purifier that won't break the bank, the $160 GermGuardian Smart 4-in-1 Air Purifier will serve you well.

Equipped with powerful fans at the back of the device, the GermGuardian not only cleans the air around you but keeps it circulating, so the clean air moves around the room.

The GermGuardian passes air through three different filters to clean the air around you of 99.97% of allergens, including dust, pet dander, pollen, and more. Plus, the smart air quality monitor will detect the number of particles in the air and adjust how fast the GermGuardian performs automatically.

Both Alexa and Google Assistant can work with the GermGuardian, but it also comes with a handy app you can use to control the device over Wi-Fi or a data network on both iOS and Android.