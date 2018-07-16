Regardless of whether you're in the market for a new unlocked phone to carry around daily or a charging cable for your existing phone, Prime Day is sure to have a ton of deals for you. From Amazon's lineup of Prime-exclusive devices to charging hubs, cables, car mounts, and Bluetooth accessories from companies like Aukey, Anker, iOttie and more, there are tons of deals you won't want to miss out on.

Prime Day has brought a ton of price drops to phones and the accessories you use with them, and the Thrifter team has gone through each one to make sure that each one listed below is actually a good deal.

Unlocked smartphones have become far more popular in the past few years, and if you are looking to treat yourself to a new one, Prime Day may be just the time to do it. We have already begun seeing a bunch of deals hit , and there will be some good phone deals to come as well.

BlackBerry

The BlackBerry KEYone has dropped $100 ahead of Prime Day, bringing it down to $399.99. There is both a GSM and CDMA variant of this phone, so you'll want to make sure you buy the correct one for the carrier you're on. The KEYone features a full QWERTY keyboard, 4.5-inch display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM. It has a 12MP camera on the rear and a microSD card slot to expand the storage if needed.

Huawei

Huawei will have a pair of devices available during Prime Day at up to $300 off their regular retail prices. The biggest price drop will be on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which will be available for $499.99. It originally lists for $800 and has only dropped as low as $550 in the past. It features a 6-inch 18:9 display, massive 4000mAh battery, 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and a wonderful dual-camera setup on the back.

If you're looking to spend a little less, the Huawei Mate SE may be the choice for you. It normally sells for $250, but for a limited time, it will drop to $219.99. This is the lowest we've seen this device drop in price since its debut in March. The Mate SE has a 5.93-inch 18:9 display, a 3340mAh battery, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM and a 16MP main rear camera. There's also a 2MP rear camera to complete the dual-camera setup, and you can add a microSD card if you need more storage.

Honor

Huawei's sub-brand, Honor, will have two of its popular models on sale during Prime Day as well with up to $100 off the original price. The Honor View10 will see the biggest savings, and its price will drop down to $399.99. It's sold at $500 since its release, which wasn't all that long ago. It has a 5.99-inch 18:9 display, a 3750mAh battery, 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM and has a microSD card slot. It also has a beautiful 16MP/20MP dual camera setup.

The already-affordable Honor 7X is getting a $30 price cut, which will see it drop down to just $169. At this price, it's hard to recommend anything else. It has a 5.93-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a dual camera setup on the back.

Prime-exclusive phones

Amazon hasn't yet revealed the exact savings, but based on previous Prime Day events, it's safe to assume Amazon will be offering some type of discount on various devices in the lineup. This year alone the assortment has expanded big time and Amazon removed the lock screen ads in favor of some pre-installed apps. Be sure to check out the full lineup of Prime-exclusive devices if you want a great device and don't mind a few extra apps being installed on it to save some money.

Other deals

As we get closer to Prime Day there will be more deals available. we will be updating this page with more deals as they become available, so be sure to bookmark this page to keep an eye on.