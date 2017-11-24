Snapchat is great for connecting with old friends, showcasing your life as spectacular and totally not boring, and, most importantly, adding random filters to every single photo and video you take of yourself. From dancing turkeys, to holiday-specific accessories and add-ons, Snapchat has your filter thirst quenched this holiday season! 1. Drumstick face

Give yourself the perfect turkey-leg crown with this drumstick-errific Snapchat filter! 2. Dancing turkey extravaganza