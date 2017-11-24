Snapchat is great for connecting with old friends, showcasing your life as spectacular and totally not boring, and, most importantly, adding random filters to every single photo and video you take of yourself.
From dancing turkeys, to holiday-specific accessories and add-ons, Snapchat has your filter thirst quenched this holiday season!
1. Drumstick face
Give yourself the perfect turkey-leg crown with this drumstick-errific Snapchat filter!
2. Dancing turkey extravaganza
Not in the mood to dance around after that holiday food-baby? This filter'
3. Fall n' festive
If you're someone who prefers a pretty filter to a silly one, go for the subtle glow and adorable scarf option instead!
