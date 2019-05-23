Sonos speakers are regarded as some of the best that money can buy, but unfortunately, that means they don't drop in price very often. Don't get caught up in scammy websites or over-the-top MSRP prices. We did all the hard work for you. Sometimes a great deal means a certified refurbished product or using a rewards card to save some cash, but all of the products listed here have been thoroughly vetted by an expert. Welcome to the one-stop-shop for all the best Sonos deals.
Refurbished options: Sonos Certified Refurbished Sale
Because they so rarely drop in price, the best deals are usually found in refurbished and open-box units.
Go refurb and save
Sonos Certified Refurbished Sale
Sonos is currently running a sale on Certified Refurbished products including the Play:1, Play:5, Sub, and more. Prices start at just $119 and all the have been reconditioned s other are as good as new with comprehensive testing and genuine replacement parts. Each device is backed with a 1-year warranty.
From $119
Previous gen $169.99: Sonos One
The first-gen Sonos One supports streaming from Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM. Plus, it has Alexa built-in so you can check news and traffic, control your smart home and utilize all of Alexa's skills with just your voice.
Still awesome
Sonos One (Gen 1)
Due to the release of an updated model, the original Sonos One has dropped to under $170 at a number of retailers.
$169.99
$199 $19 off
All Sonos Deals
Bundle and save: Sonos 5.1 Surround Set
Bundling up a few Sonos speakers not only gets you up to speed with a whole home system quickly, but often saves you money in the prices. This set includes a Beam, Sub and a set of two Play:1 speakers and is $97 less than buying them separately.
Open-box: Sonos Beam
The Sonos Beam soundbar is available in 'Open-Box Excellent' condition from just $364, saving you $35 off the price of a brand new model. This means it looks brand new and includes all the original parts and accessories. If it's just getting tucked under your TV, who's gonna know anyway?
How to get the Best Sonos Deals
During major shopping seasons, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can count on Sonos to drop a few prices and these will be available at pretty much all authorized retailers. It's possible that temporary sales may also occur around Father's Day and Prime Day, too.
Outside of those sales, saving on such a premium line of products can be tricky, but there are some easy ways to work around it. If you shop for Sonos speakers at Target, use the free Target REDcard debit card to get an automatic 5% off. If you'd rather shop at Amazon, check out the 5% back Amazon Rewards Credit Card to save some cash there. You can also check out Raise for discounted gift cards to stretch your dollars further, or sign up for Thrifter emails to be alerted of eBay's frequent sitewide coupons. If you're dead-set on a new item, these are your most reliable options.
Other than that, keep your eyes locked on the refurbished store at Sonos and on Amazon Warehouse deals.
Best AirPlay 2 Speakers in 2019
If you're reading this, then chances are high that you use an Apple device that is capable of AirPlay 2. With AirPlay, you can "throw" audio from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a receiving device, such as a speaker. There are a lot of AirPlay 2 compatible speakers out there, so we've rounded up the best of the best for you right here!Read the full article
Go for Sonos: Sonos BeamStaff Favorite
Sonos Beam is a compact soundbar that plugs into your TV via HDMI-ARC, but it's equipped with AirPlay 2 support. It delivers rich and mighty sound that fills the room, and even works with other services like Amazon Alexa. It's one of our top choices for wireless speakers.
The one and only: Apple HomePod
Apple HomePod is the best option if you want an AirPlay 2 speaker. It's smart with Siri integration, super-rich sound quality that fills the room, and your favorites are just a voice command away.
Classy and unique: Bang & Olufsen A9
This unique speaker features 480 watts of powerful sound and intuitive touch control. It has a distinctive design that will spice up any room, and it has built-in streaming services and Internet radio.
Compact and high quality: Bang & Olufsen M3
The M3 from Bang & Olufsen is class and elegance wrapped up in a small and compact package. It delivers high-quality sound that fills up entire rooms, thanks to the natural materials that boost the acoustics.
More boom: Bang & Olufsen M5
If the M3 isn't enough, then the M5 should be. This speaker features True360 Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound for an immersive and rich listening experience. It can also be paired with A6 and A9 speakers for seamless audio throughout the entire house.
Sound cone: Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 2
This unique looking speaker is sure to catch the eye of guests. Thanks to the cone shape, the BeoSound 2 delivers full 360 degree sound, so your entire room will be filled with rich audio quality. It connects to other B&O products.
Multi-room system: Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 35
This speaker from Bang & Olufsen comes with the BeoSound 35, a black cover, and a table stand. It's a great way to start your multi-room setup with Bang & Olufsen. The BeoSound 35 also comes equipped with integrated music services like Spotify, Deezer, and more.
Home theater audio: Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 Wireless Soundbar
The HS2 soundbar comes with a subwoofer, and together, you'll get two bi-amplified mid-woofers and two tweeters with four channels of amplification. There is even Dolby Digital support, so you can get incredible sound quality from your TV. And since it supports AirPlay 2, you can even use this home theater soundbar with your Apple devices.
Go for the gold: Devialet Phantom
This decently-sized speaker packs quite a punch. The audio quality sounds like a full-on concert experience, as it packs in 4500 watts and frequency ranges of 14Hz to 27kHz and 108 db. It also supports multi-room and uses all wireless sources, including AirPlay 2.
