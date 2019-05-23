Because they so rarely drop in price, the best deals are usually found in refurbished and open-box units.

Sonos speakers are regarded as some of the best that money can buy, but unfortunately, that means they don't drop in price very often. Don't get caught up in scammy websites or over-the-top MSRP prices. We did all the hard work for you. Sometimes a great deal means a certified refurbished product or using a rewards card to save some cash, but all of the products listed here have been thoroughly vetted by an expert. Welcome to the one-stop-shop for all the best Sonos deals.

Sonos is currently running a sale on Certified Refurbished products including the Play:1, Play:5, Sub, and more. Prices start at just $119 and all the have been reconditioned s other are as good as new with comprehensive testing and genuine replacement parts. Each device is backed with a 1-year warranty.

The first-gen Sonos One supports streaming from Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM. Plus, it has Alexa built-in so you can check news and traffic, control your smart home and utilize all of Alexa's skills with just your voice.

Due to the release of an updated model, the original Sonos One has dropped to under $170 at a number of retailers.

How to get the Best Sonos Deals

During major shopping seasons, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can count on Sonos to drop a few prices and these will be available at pretty much all authorized retailers. It's possible that temporary sales may also occur around Father's Day and Prime Day, too.

Outside of those sales, saving on such a premium line of products can be tricky, but there are some easy ways to work around it. If you shop for Sonos speakers at Target, use the free Target REDcard debit card to get an automatic 5% off. If you'd rather shop at Amazon, check out the 5% back Amazon Rewards Credit Card to save some cash there. You can also check out Raise for discounted gift cards to stretch your dollars further, or sign up for Thrifter emails to be alerted of eBay's frequent sitewide coupons. If you're dead-set on a new item, these are your most reliable options.

Other than that, keep your eyes locked on the refurbished store at Sonos and on Amazon Warehouse deals.

