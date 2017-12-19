Best space gray accessories for your iMac Pro

Not exactly "space gray," but the gunmetal gray color of the SteelSeries Rival 300 will be a nice compliment to your iMac Pro. A wired mouse, the Rival 300 offers comfort, precision, and customization options to meet your needs. The Rival 300 features six programmable hardware buttons, which you can setup how you choose with SteelSeries' Engine software. You can also use this software to change the colors and pattern of the illumination featured on the mouse. You can pick up the SteelSeries Rival 300 at Amazon for $59.99. See at Amazon Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard with Backlight

Much like Apple's own wireless keyboard that comes with the iMac Pro, Matias' product is a thin aluminum keyboard, complete with number pad, that comes in a dark space gray. Matias says that the 1,600 mAh rechargeable battery inside the keyboard should last for around a year on a single charge. One of the key advantages of this keyboard over the Apple version, aside from being able to buy it separately, is the backlight. There's a dedicated button in the upper-right corner of the keyboard that lets you adjust the backlight brightness setting up or down. You can grab the Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard with Backlight from Amazon for $114. See at Amazon Anker Nylon Braided USB-to-Lightning cable (3 feet)

If you ever need to connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac, Anker's MFi-certified Nylon Lightning cable is a great choice, with a nice space gray color option to match your iMac Pro and a space gray iPhone. The double-braided nylon offers some additional durability to the cable, especially if you use your Lightning cables frequently. The nylon also aids in preventing tangling. Anker's Braided Nylong UBS-to-Lightning cable can be found on Amazon for $9.99. See at Amazon RAMPOW USB-C Fast Charging Braided Cable (3.3 feet)

For when you need to plug in USB-C accessories like hard drives into your iMac Pro, RAMPOW's USB-A-to-USB-C cable is something to consider. Like Anker's Lightning cable, RAMPOW's offering utilizes space gray braided nylon for additional durability. The cable also supports USB-C fast charging if you have a device that can use that. The RAMPOW USB-C Braided Cable is available at Amazon for $6.99. See at Amazon Twelve South HiRise Pro Adjustable Stand

Made for iMacs and external displays, the HiRise Pro literally elevates your iMac Pro to deliver a better viewing height while keeping it securely in place. Opening the HiRise will reveal storage space that will allow you to easily use and access different accessories such as hard drives and docks while keeping them from cluttering your desk. The HiRise Pro features a reversible magnetic front grille that offers either a space gray front or a veneer of walnut. On the top of the HiRise Pro is also a black leather space on which you can place something like your iPhone or keys. You'll find the Twelve South HiRise Pro at Apple for $150. See at Apple Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

If you like to listen to music while you work, Apple's new Studio3 Wireless headphones are an option to consider. The Shadow Gray color option goes well with the iMac Pro, while the gold accents on the Beats offer a little extra color to your setup. The Studio3 Wireless are the latest headphones to use Apple's W1 wireless chip, which allows for easy pairing between the headphones and your Apple devices. The chip also makes switching between devices with the Studio3 a snap, letting you move from your iMac to iPhone or iPad when you're done working without any hassle. You can get the Beats Studio3 Wireless at Amazon for $320. See at Amazon G-Technology G-Drive 1TB