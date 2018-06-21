See at Apple

As I mentioned above, Apple's HomePod is the only speaker on the list (for now) that currently offers AirPlay 2 support.

The $350 HomePod has quite the hardware package: seven beam-forming tweeters, one 4-inch, Apple-designed woofer, and a six-microphone array. It also runs on Apple's A8 chip. Using what Apple calls "Spatial Awareness," its beam-forming tweeters and woofer work together to provide virtual surround sound in whatever space you're in. The HomePod will "scan" the room and adjust its tweeter/woofer system accordingly to provide the best possible sound.

It's an Apple Music speaker that, despite its small stature, packs a punch. Seriously, you'll be impressed by its sound output in relation to its size. It also works with Siri, though that takes a back seat to Apple's focus on audio quality. You can use it to control your HomeKit-enabled accessories and execute many of the same commands as Siri on your iPhone or iPad.

You can learn more about pairing two HomePods for a stereo setup in this guide from my colleague Lory Gil.