When Apple first announced AirPlay 2 alongside the HomePod, it also revealed other companies would be adding AirPlay 2 support to their speakers and amplifiers. Right before WWDC 2018, Apple shipped an update for iOS and the HomePod that added AirPlay 2 support and stereo pairing. As it stands, HomePod is the only speaker that supports Apple's AirPlay 2 protocol. That said, a few of the companies promising AirPlay 2 support assure me that firmware updates are on the way.
If you'd like to grab an AirPlay 2-compatible speaker, here are some of the best options available to you!
HomePod
As I mentioned above, Apple's HomePod is the only speaker on the list (for now) that currently offers AirPlay 2 support.
The $350 HomePod has quite the hardware package: seven beam-forming tweeters, one 4-inch, Apple-designed woofer, and a six-microphone array. It also runs on Apple's A8 chip. Using what Apple calls "Spatial Awareness," its beam-forming tweeters and woofer work together to provide virtual surround sound in whatever space you're in. The HomePod will "scan" the room and adjust its tweeter/woofer system accordingly to provide the best possible sound.
It's an Apple Music speaker that, despite its small stature, packs a punch. Seriously, you'll be impressed by its sound output in relation to its size. It also works with Siri, though that takes a back seat to Apple's focus on audio quality. You can use it to control your HomeKit-enabled accessories and execute many of the same commands as Siri on your iPhone or iPad.
You can learn more about pairing two HomePods for a stereo setup in this guide from my colleague Lory Gil.
Bang & Olufsen Speakers
If you want to pair premium (and I mean premium) audio with your AirPlay 2 setup, look no further than Bang & Olufsen. Its speaker line will soon feature AirPlay 2 support. The company tells me owners of its speakers can expect an over-the-air update during August and September of this year.
Hello! AirPlay 2 will be available to both new and older Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY speakers as an over-the-air update during August and September 2018.— B&O PLAY (@beoplay) May 30, 2018
The following Bang & Olufsen speakers will support AirPlay 2:
- Beoplay A6 - $800 - one-point music system that fills the room with sound
- Beoplay A9 - $2700 - multiroom speaker with 480 watts of sound
- Beoplay M3 - $260 - compact speaker with wireless connectivity
- Beoplay M5 - $600 - compact wireless speaker that fills your home with music
- BeoSound 1 - $1500 - battery-powered, portable wireless speaker with 360º audio
- BeoSound 2 - $2000 - powerful wireless speaker with 360º audio
- BeoSound 35 - $2900 - wireless speaker and all-in-one multiroom music system with touch controls
Beoplay speakers and headphones tend to be well-rated by customers on Amazon and other electronics sites. The company's focus on design and quality audio are apparent and its products produce exceptional listening experiences.
Libratone Zipp, Zipp Mini
The $299 Libratone Zipp and the $250 Libratone Zipp Mini are both 360º speakers that are designed to fill your space with sound. Featuring 10-hour battery life and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are truly wireless. You can listen to your favorite music and podcasts while cooking dinner, while you're out with friends for a picnic, and anywhere in between.
Libratone tells me owners can expect a firmware update in September that will add AirPlay 2 support.
AirPlay 2 integration for ZIPP and ZIPP MINI will be released in September.— Libratone (@Libratone) June 7, 2018
Curious about specs? Here's what you need to know!
|Libratone Zipp
|Zipp Mini
|Amplifier
|100 Watts, 3 amplifier channels
|60 Watts, 2 amplifier channels
|Drivers
|4" woofer, two 1" tweeters, two 4" radiators, 360º reflector
|3" woofer, one 1" tweeter, two 3" radiators, 360º reflector
|Audio
|96 kHz/24 bit
|96 kHz/24 bit
|Frequency range
|55~20kHz
|65~20 kHz
|Weight
|3.3 lbs
|SPEC
|Inputs
|3.5 mm mini-jack, USB play-in, USB charge-out
|3.5 mm mini-jack, USB play-in, USB charge-out
|Price
|$299
|$250
Given that there's only $50 difference between the Zipp and Zipp Mini, I'd recommend splurging for the full-sized Zipp unless you need the smaller size.
Sonos Speakers
Three of Sonos's speakers will be adding AirPlay 2 support in July.
Hey, Siri... This is awesome. Thanks to our Airplay 2 integration, you'll soon be able to use Siri to control Apple Music on Sonos. The free software upgrade lands in July. pic.twitter.com/oG2fewNqsf— Sonos (@Sonos) June 8, 2018
The following speakers are set to receive the firmware update or will ship with AirPlay 2 compatibility:
- Sonos One - $200 - A smart speaker featuring Amazon Alexa voice control and a six-microphone array with noise cancelation.
- Sonos Play:5 - $500 - This is Sonos's biggest home speaker with lots of audio hardware on board. The company says the Play:5 features, "Knock-your-socks-off sound."
- Sonos Playbase - $699 - A literal base on which to rest your television. The Playbase features 10 speakers and is perfect for a home theater setup or for streaming music.
- Sonos Beam - $399 - A compact soundbar with Amazon Alexa voice control built in.
Curious about the details? Here are some specs!
|Sonos One
|Sonos Play:5
|Sonos Playbase
|Sonos Beam
|Amplifiers
|2 Class-D (digital)
|6 Class-D (digital)
|10 Class-D (digital)
|5 Class-D (digital)
|Tweeters
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Woofers
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Microphones
|6, far-field
|No
|No
|5, far-field
|Weight
|4.08 lbs.
|14 lbs.
|18.85 lbs.
|6.2 lbs.
|Built-in voice control
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant coming soon
|No
|No
|Amazon Alexa
Questions?
Have any questions about these AirPlay 2 speakers? Have an AirPlay 2-enabled device that didn't make the list but should've? Give me a shout in the comments or over on Twitter!