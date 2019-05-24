Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch to date. Because of this, there are countless bands available for the wearable device, including many so-called sport bands. Whether you decide to buy an official Apple Watch Sport Band or something more generic, you'll find plenty of choices on the market at various price levels and styles.
The original: Apple Sport BandStaff Favorite
Cupertino's official sport bands are as old as the Apple Watch itself. Made from a high-performance fluoroelastomer, the band is durable and robust, yet soft. Each wearable comes with M/L and L/XL pieces so you can get your perfect fit. Available in regular and season colors.
Just do it: Nike Sport Band
The Nike Sport Bands feature high-performance fluoroelastomer that includes performations for breathability. Strong, yet soft. the bands offers Apple's pin-and-tuck closure for a comfortable fit. Look for everyday and seasonal colors.
Made from Nylon: Apple Sport Loop
The Apple Sport Loop bands are soft, breathable, and lightweight. Featuring a hook-and-loop fastener, the bands offer double-layer nylon weave tha thas dense loops on the skin side for extra cushioning. It also allows for moisture to escape. Like other official bands, there are regular and seasonal varieties.
Incredibly cheap: IYOU Sport Band
Available in various sizes, this third-party sport band comes in multiple colors and features hypoallergenic nickel free stainless steel lugs on both ends. The band itself is made from silicone that's both comfortable and durable. Bundles include multiple bands in various colors.
Unique colors: AdMaster Compatible Apple Watch Band
Similar to the official Nike Sport Band, this third-party band from AdMaster is available in colors Nike never imagined, including red/black, midnight blue/vintage rose, and many more. The band includes a stainless steel buckle and is made from a skin-friendly silicone material.
A less expensive Loop: HILIMNY Sport Loop
You don't have to spend a lot for a sport loop band as you can see here. Offered in numerous colors (including many never offered by Apple), the HILIMNY Sport Loop is made from nylon materials and offers a double-layer weave just like the official version.
Extra protection: NUKELOLO Band
Available in various color combinations, this Apple Watch band comes with a TPU case for protection. The band itself is made of durable, flexible, lightweight material.
Value pack: ATUP Watch Band
Each package comes with two Apple Watch bands with different combinations available. These include a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.
Interesting find: Haveda Sport Band
For something different, consider the Haveda Sport Band that comes in bright colors with a unique design. The third-party band comes with a pin-and-tuck closure and ventilation holes.
Colorful selection: Kolek Floral Band
Beautifully designed, each Kolek band is white with a floral or other type of design on the front. Each pattern is printed using an advanced craft that ensures the pattern color on your band will not fade. It's considered sweat-resistant, dirt-proof, and waterproof.
Traditional closure: Alritz Silicone Sport Strap
The Alritz band looks a lot like the official Nike Sport Band, however, it concludes an electroplated buckle. Look for this band in various colors and styles.
A beauty: Greatfine Sport Band
Here's another flowery choice worth considering. Featuring high-performance soft silicone, the Greatfine Sport Band is available in various designs and sizes.
Official or third-party?
Official Apple Watch bands aren't cheap as you can see by comparing them to the many knockoffs on Amazon and other websites. Does paying more mean getting a better product? Not necessarily, but keep in mind that not all third-party bands are created equal. Also remember: sometimes, you get what you pay for!
With that being said, we have uncovered a number of third-party bands worth considering because of their unique design, price, or other factors.
Our favorite Apple Watch band remains the official Sports Band, which is both practical and durable. We also adore the official Sport Loop, which is so comfortable you almost forget it's there! If you're primarily focused on finding a third-party band, start with the Kolek Floral Band, which is offered a various styles.
