Music moves you — sometimes literally. But if you don't have the right pair of headphones, then moving can be a drag.
Don't suffer in silence — grab a kickass pair of sport headphones and crank your tunes while you tone.
- Vi: Personal Trainer
- Jaybird X3
- JLab Audio Epic2
- Bose SoundSport Wireless
- Plantronics BackBeat Fit
- TaoTronics
- Yurbuds Inspire 300
Vi: Personal Trainer headphones
For a complete workout training within a set of headphones, you're going to want to look into Vi. It's a set of in-ear headphones, complete with a personal trainer right in your head. It's also got a load of workout sensors to track heart rate, elevation, cadence, speed, time, and location. It's ideal for runners. Vi is designed specifically to help you meet your running goals. The personal trainer companion app does also have support for walking and cycling and will support more workout types in the future, but those are a little hands-off (less of a full trainer and more of a support system for your workout stats).
I've been using Vi for nearly a year now. I started with the running training, but failed miserably because I hate running. When Vi was updated with support for walking, I got back into it and love using the headphones to track my pace, heart rate, and distance. The earbuds are the most comfortable I've ever worn. The sound system is designed by the award-winning audio team at Harman Kardon, so your music listening experience is absolutely impeccable.
Vi comes in at a hefty price tag of about $250, so I don't recommend it for everyone. If, however, you're a runner, Vi is the perfect companion for listening to tunes while tracking your stats.
Jaybird X3
Jaybird's been making excellent earbuds for a while and the X3s are phenomenal. Jaybird's fantastic at marrying great sound quality with comfort, style, and durability (it's a polyamorous relationship).
You can get a full week of workouts on a single charge and a quick 15 minutes of charging will get you a full hour at least. If you rely on your tunes to get you through a workout, check out the Jaybird X3 wireless earbuds and enjoy.
These headphones come in Blackout or Sparta (white) colors, and they're sweat- and rain-proof, so you can pour your heart and soul into every workout without worrying about frying them. Grab 'em for $130 on Amazon.
JLab Audio Epic2
You don't name a pair of earbuds "Epic2" and then have it be anything but. JLab's wireless earbuds combine bombastic sound with sweat-proof durability that'll last you throughout the toughest workouts. It's no wonder these earbuds are the Wirecutter's top pick.
"This great-sounding pair is sealed to block out distractions and able to take a beating, and it fit all of our panelists equally well." [sic]
In the box, you get a hard travel case, all the silicone gel tips you could possibly need, in different sizes, and a USB to Micro-USB charging cable.
You can control your music with the in-line switch, and you have your choice of black, blue, or teal for $100 apiece.
Bose SoundSport Wireless
Ask someone the first name that comes to mind when they think of top-notch audio, and they'll likely say Bose. Bose has built a reputation on superior sound quality, no matter the device, and its foray into the realm of sporty headphones is welcome and wonderful.
The SoundSport Wireless earbuds are sweat- and weather-resistant, and the gel tips are wholly designed with comfort and stability in mind. Though battery life isn't the greatest in these (about 6 hours on a single charge), they still pack an aural wallop and the mic and music controls are handy.
Comes in Aqua, black, Citron, and Power Red, which has a heart monitor. A little pricy at $200, but that's Bose for ya.
Plantronics BackBeat Fit
If minimalism and comfort are what you're after in a pair of sport earbuds, then the Plantronics BackBeat Fit is for you. Instead of a flimsy headphone cable, these feature a sturdier rubber connection that keeps them secure on your head. CNET was impressed with the overall feel and design of the headset,
"Plantronics BackBeat Fit is a lightweight wireless stereo headset (with integrated microphone) that features a sweatproof design and decent sound. It stays in your ears and most people should find it comfortable to wear." [sic]
The play controls are on the earbuds themselves, with a button for play/pause/skip and a button to answer and end calls. You get 8 hours of playtime, as well as your choice of blue, black, green, or red. $88.
TaoTronics
If you're on a bit of a budget and you also happen to need some headphones that stay more securely in place than most, then check out TaoTronics' wireless Bluetooth headphone. They feature a piece that wraps around most of your ear, with a snug-fitting earpiece that ensures stability while you run, jump, or whatever it is you do to work out (we won't judge).
You get up to 8 hours of playtime, great audio, noise cancellation, and a price that's hard to beat in this class (about $27).
Yurbuds Inspire 300
It's yer bud, Yurbuds, with some neat sport earbuds that actually twist into place so that they don't fall out of your ears once you start to sweat. They may look like the headphones you get on a plane, but they're sweat- and weather-resistant, feature a button for playback control, a mic for calls, and they let in ambient noise so that you can remain aware at all times.
They come in aqua, black, pink, purple, and red/black. These are a great option if you prefer a wired pair of earbuds and are on a budget ($23).
Updated September 2017: Added Vi: Personal Trainer headphones to the list.
Check out Pulse & Surge from Rowkin.com as well. Prety sturdy and well priced headphones. https://www.rowkin.com/?utm_source=news&utm_medium=comments&utm_campaign...
No beats on this list huh?
Come on get with 2017 cut the cords go Truly Wireless with the Bragi and the Headphone.
I saw an iMore ad for Mpow Cheetah headphones, sold on Amazon. They were cheap and water resistant, so I got them. For $20-30, they are great workout headphones. I use them in the gym for at least an hour/day, and then another hour each day of the weekend, and they still have charge left. I charge them every Sunday night so they don't run out of juice during the week.
They have Bluetooth 4.1 and APT-X for better sound quality. Also, instead of a flimsy cable connecting the earpieces together, they have the wires encased in a firm plastic tube that hugs the back of your head, and curls up when removed to store compactly.
I've used them for close to a year without problems.
-rb
How can you use the Yurbuds with an Apple Watch?
You can pair any bluetooth headset with Apple Watch. And you can store music locally on Apple Watch (like an iPod). I have used just my watch and bluetooth headphones in the gym, and left my phone in the car.
To pair them, just open Settings-->Bluetooth on the watch, and then put your bluetooth headset into pairing mode. I also pair an external heart monitor to my watch while in the gym, for more accurate heart rate results.
I bought the X3's and returned them on the 15th day. They sound like crap straight out the box but if you download the MySound app that allows you to customize the highs, mids, and lows the sound is much better. The problem I had with them is that I could never get them to fit properly. I tried lots of combinations with the wing and ear tips and just couldn't get them to fit comfortably. They sound the best when using thing isolated ear tips. If I could have gotten a good fit I would've kept them.
Jabra Sport Elite. No wires. Great sound. Oh and the AirPods work wonderfully too! My life has changed dramatically this year because I FINALLY cut the cord!!
What about Bragi Dash or Headphones no wires.
After much research I bought the 66Audio BTS+ wireless Bluetooth sport headphones for $50 and really love them. The sound is great. They wrap around the back of your head and stay in place very well. Customer support for any questions is fantastic. Battery charge rated at 25 hours, which seems accurate but they've never run out before I recharged so I can't verify. They pair quickly. Highly recommend.
I have owned the new Bose Sound Sport, the Jaybird X3 and the Power Beats3. The PowerBeats are by far the best. Comfortable, lightweight, 12 hours battery life and extremely long range for wireless headphones.
I use these from Anker and have no complaints
SoundBuds Sport NB10 - https://www.anker.com/products/A3260011
SoundBuds Slim - https://www.anker.com/products/A3235011
I was pretty surprised to not see the Powerbeats3 on here. I use mine daily working out and have no complaints. They sound good, and I can do any exercise without them falling out/off of my ears. I charge mine once a week or so and they aren't even dead by that time.
I love my AirPods for working out.
I hope Jaybird greatly improved the X3. My X2s constantly drop out inside and outside. I contacted support electronically...nothing for weeks. Calling played a message saying that they weren't taking calls. After several more contact attempts they did sent me a replacement pair with the same problem. I tried contacting them again and nothing. I took to their Facebook page, which was full of similar complaints. They told me I should contact them again...nothing. They sit in a box and are worthless. I'm really glad they were a gift and that I didn't spend my money on them. Just my experience...your mileage may vary.
Using the Comfort earbuds with the Jaybirds ensured a great fit for me. The Comfort earbuds cost around $25- well worth the cash.
AirPods get it done for me. They are light and the sound is more than acceptable
Surprised AirPods are not listed here. Got them a few weeks ago and to me are absolutely perfect for the gym combined with my apple watch.
They're not water or sweatproof for example Jaybirds X series come with lifetime warranty for sweatproof also Airpods cannot be adjusted for one's ear size., it either fits you or don't.
I'm loving the PowerBeats3 for workouts. I used to get some connection issues with my watch and other BT headphones, but I haven't had one drop with the PowerBeats 3. I've had great battery life, quick charges, and they've survived my massive sweating. My only complaint is they aren't as comfortable when needing a stocking cap for winter running. I'm hoping AirPods 2 will have volume control on the the stems and then I'll give those a shot.
I've got the Bose SoundSport Wireless. First pair of Bose headphones I've bought and so far I've been impressed. Sound is good and the mic is great for taking calls. I do wish the noise cancelling was a little better, but it's as expected for a pair of in-ear headphones. For over the war headphones I really liked my Beats Studio Wireless headphones but they were recently stolen. I was going to just buy another pair of Beats but given how much I like the Bose SoundSports I will probably give the QuietComfort wireless headphones a look as well.
Xiaomi Mi Sport are the best, escpesially when value are taken into consideration
My Powerbeats 2 wireless are both comfortable and reliable.
Glad to see the Eclipse Plantronics Backbeat Fit on the list. I've been running with them for over a year now and they've been flawless. Best fitness earphones I've owned by far. They took a bit of getting used to as they don't go fully into the ear canal so you can still hear Road traffic etc and stay safe.
Have you tried out the powerbeats 3 yet? I have had great luck with the battery life (12 hours) considering it has apple's new W1 chip. They are water and sweat resistant. and quickly connect to my phone, watch, or iMac and I don't have to visit bluetooth settings. Only complaint I have is the ear buds included weren't comfortable in my ears so I went third party for those.
I'll have to look into them and consider them for this list.
I'm very happy with the Optoma Nuforce BE6i phones, I use some Comply Form tips with them and they sound fantastic, are sweat proof (IPX5) and have great battery life.
For those of us like me who detest in-ear headphones, I can highly recommend the Trekz Titaniums from AfterShokz. They are bone conduction, so you will hear the cars trying to kill you as you walk/run/cycle!
Drop the Jaybirds Freedom 5 from the list. They look good, but I bought a pair, tested them out, and returned them. The perfect fit is hard to find and even then they fall out very easily. HIIT training, boxing, heck even running in place caused them to fall out. Returned them and paid $67 more at Best Buy to go with the PowerBeats3. PERFECT. PowerBeats2 are just as good, but the battery life is shorter than the PowerBeats3. Just my .02
I have the X3s on the list, not the Freedom 5. You're not the only person to recommend Powerbeats. Will test and consider for the list!
You're absolutely right. I hate my Jaybirds. They don't fit very well and the sound is subpar. I get better sound out of my $10 junk earbuds I use for running. I've dumped them for the Beats.
I am a fan of the 'Rowkin mini plus' I prefer things without wires at all 🤤
