Keep track off all your favorite teams on your wrist with sports apps for your Apple Watch!

If you're a serious sports fan, you can never get enough highlights, news, scores, and other relevant information about your favorite teams and leagues. Your Apple Watch can be a hub of sports information if you choose to make it one.

Here are our favorites sports apps for Apple Watch to help you keep track of everything you need to know.

theScore

theScore is the sports app for people who want the fastest up-to-date information about ongoing games. You can follow tons of professional leagues, including college ball and even NASCAR and receive updates on scores and news from any and all teams you'd like to follow.

With notifications for all your you favorite teams _ which you select upon first loading up the app — your Apple Watch will be buzzing with updates all day long. While the Apple Watch app doesn't show you news updates, the iPhone app is phenomenal in that regard, so don't be afraid to pull out your phone when you want to.

Free - Download Now

Yahoo Fantasy Football & more

If you play fantasy sports through Yahoo, you need to get the Yahoo Fantasy sports app. It's the most convenient way to check on how your teams are doing.

As you can see in the pictures above, my fantasy NHL team is not off to a good start this week, but on the Apple Watch I can see the current weekly scores, my team's player, my opponents players, the categories, and more. Of course, depending on what fantasy sport you're playing and how your league is set up, the information you can access on your Apple Watch may vary.

One thing is for certain, I love not having to pull out my phone everytime I want to see how my team is doing, even if it turns out I'm losing pretty bad.

Free - Download Now

ESPN

ESPN is likely the first name that comes to mind when you think of sports. If it's mainstream sports you're into, then ESPN is the perfect app for you.

On the Apple Watch, you can follow teams and view scores just by scrolling through the app. Plus, you can set up your own favorites feed so that only the news you care about is what you see.

What's nice about the ESPN Apple Watch app is you can actually receive a little bit of news, meaning you can keep up on the latest development in your favorite league.

Free - Download Now

MLB.com At Bat

If you enjoy America's favorite pastime, then MLB.com At Bat is a perfect fit for your Apple Watch.

It stays up-to-date with the season tracking all 160 games for each team and allowing you to see the scores. Right now, since it's the playoffs, you can check all the games in the series and see the final scores.

With the World Series just around the corner make sure you don't miss a thing and keep this app on your wrist.

Free - Download Now

StubHub

Whether it's traveling to a different city and want to check out a game or just trying to secure a ticket to see your favorite home team, buying tickets to the game is crucial to any sports fan. StubHub on the Apple Watch will help you get those sweet tickets you desire.

You can look for tickets to nearby games and events by using your location, access the maps apps to find your way to the stadium, and check the tickets you have already purchase, all from on your wrist!

Free Download Now

What are your favorite sports apps for Apple Watch?

Let us know in the comments down below.