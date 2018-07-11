See at Amazon

For basketball on the Nintendo Switch, you have the option of picking up either NBA 2K18, or NBA Playgrounds. When Playgrounds launched, it was the only basketball title on the Switch, but was such a limited experience across all its platform releases that it was hard to recommend it. It's even harder now since NBA 2K18 is here. 2K18 does the Nintendo Switch one better than the platform's realistic soccer experience in FIFA 18 by having all the same modes and features available on Switch as on every other platform. You can play MyGM mode, MyLeague, and MyCareer, where you create your own player and follow them as they build their skills, sign with teams, and (hopefully) win a lot of basketball games. A new Neighborhoods mode offers somewhat of an open world where players can meet others playing at the same time and play pick-up games.

There's a lot to NBA2K18, and the added portability factor on Switch is a plus compared to other platforms. It's a good sign that we'll continue to see 2K games on the Switch in years to come.