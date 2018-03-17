St. Patrick's Day, or the Feast of St. Patrick, is a religious day of celebration in Ireland, marking the observed death date of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. The day has become a worldwide celebration of Irish culture in general that usually involves parades, Irish dancing, céilíthe, and a bit o' the consumption of libations.

If you're looking for a pub, some Irish music, or a bit of craic, these apps are perfect for getting your green on this March 17.

Lep's World

The Lep's World games are platforming goodness that take after Super Mario, but you instead play as the titular Lep, a cute leprechaun who has lost his gold. Guide him on his journey as he runs and jumps through the magical world, dodging and destroying enemies.

There are four games in the series, and one is Lep's World Run, which is basically a direct ripoff of Super Mario Run. But hey, it's St. Patrick's Day-themed fun, so if you love platformers and runners, then definitely check out the series. It's probably best to start with the first one for the story's sake (as loose as it is). All installments are free!

St. Patrick's Recipes

Take it from someone who grew up in an Irish family (my mom's from Dublin): Irish cooking is wonderful. That is, it's wonderful if you have a somewhat bland palate. You're not going to find exotic flavors or spices that "dance on the tongue". You are, however, going to find hearty meals that hit the spot and then some.

The St. Patrick's Recipes app (make sure it's by developer Jimit Bagadia) is perfect for anyone wanting to cook a traditional Irish meal on St. Patrick's Day. The best part is that all the meals are incredibly simply (they usually involve boiling and just salt and pepper), and they'll definitely fill the tummies of your guests and/or family. Have some potato farls or some Guinness Corned beef! Or go for the best of the best and have some boiled cabbage, mashed potatoes, and ham. Yum!

The app is missing some classics, like bubble and squeak or a good shepherd's pie, but hey, it's one day; you're not gonna cook it all.

Yelp

If you're out barhopping this year, Yelp can help you find pubs in your area and you'll even find reviews from patrons. Yelp is one of the most popular restaurant review apps, so you're bound to find just about every eatery and pub in your city on there, complete with someone's two cents about the place.

If you need directions, just tap "Directions" in the establishment's listing, and Maps will open and guide you there! Find a place to have some green beer and find your way there with ease.

DrinkAdvisor

If you're looking for a more pub-centric review app, then DrinkAdvisor is where it's at. It features over 15,000 bars and night clubs in 240 cities and towns in 70 countries. If you're looking for a particular kind of bar — maybe you want something quiet and relaxed — you'll be able to find it and, thanks to all the reviews, you'll know which pub and clubs to avoid.

Filter venues by type: cocktail bar, strip club, sports bar, etc. You'll also find step-by-step instructions for cocktails in case you just want a jolly night in with some fancy drinks. You can even filter drinks by style, flavor, and strength.

Ireland Travel Guide

Even if you're not planning on heading to the Emerald Isle any time soon, St. Patrick's Day is the perfect day to learn a bit about Ireland and its culture. The Ireland Travel Guide by Travel Guide with Offline Maps B.V. (great developer name, I know) will show you restaurants, landmarks, hotels, and more, in over 100 cities and towns in Ireland.

The best part is that all of the information is offline, so if you're at home and don't want to waste data or you're abroad and don't want hefty roaming charges, you're always covered. You'll get a phrasebook with common Irish sayings, offline city maps, restaurant and pub suggestions, and a great sightseeing section feature monuments, points of interest, and culturally significant spots.

Suggestions?

Do you have a go-to app for St. Patrick's Day? Do you even bother with your phone? Let us know in the comments below! Sláinte!