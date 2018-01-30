Sonos has been a popular wireless speaker ecosystem for years and they Sonos Play:1 is the company's cheapest and smallest speaker. While they sound great on their own or as a pair, they really shine when you use them as rear speakers for a home theater system. To accomplish a true home theater set up, you need to place your Sonos Play:1's behind your couch or seating area to get the best result, the easiest way to do this is with a speaker stand. Whether you're looking to finally get that surround sound experience with your Sonos system, or you just love the look and feel of a stand, here are my top picks for stands that work with your Sonos Play:1. Vogel floor stand

If you're looking for a quality floor stand for your Sonos Play:1, Vogel's floor stand is beautiful and made out aluminum, meaning it's durable but not too heavy. Standing at just over 32-inches (about 2.6 feet), the Vogel floor stand has an incredibly easy setup process, and all the materials necessary are in the box, so you don't have to worry about not having the right bits. Plus, the stand has an extension power cable inside the column, so you'll be able to put it where you want. The Vogel floor stand comes in either black or white — to match your Sonos Play:1 — and will cost you about $90. See at Amazon

Flexson floor stands come as a pair for only $110, and will securely hold your Sonos Play:1 at about 2.6feet above the ground. The entire stand is made of metal, means it won't tip over or slide around on you and it should be able to survive the odd bump with the vacuum cleaner. Plus, it has a built-in cable routing system that allows you to keep your cables nice and tidy. You can pick on the Flexson floor stands with either carpet spikes or gel pads (for hard floors) in either black or white. See at Amazon Sanus floor stands

The Sanus floor stands are the brand that Sonos sells itself, so you know they are going to fit like a glove. Not only with the Sanus floor stand work with your Sonos Play:1, but it also can hold the Sonos Play:3, meaning if you ever choose to upgrade or add to your Sonos collection, you can still keep the same stands. The large base can easily slide under furniture if you need it to and comes with both carpet spikes or rubber feet, so no matter what type of floor you have you can use it. You can pick up a pair of the Sanus floor stands in black or white for $99. See at Amazon Flexson desk stands

If you don't want a floor stand and prefer to place your Sonos Play:1s on a table or a desk, the Flexson desk stand will help you out. All the hardware you need to install the stands is included in the box, making setup a breeze. The metal and chrome design not only looks fantastic but also helps minimize vibrations, so you should hear any buzzing when the bass kicks in. You can pick up a pair of the Flexson desk stands for about $35. See at Amazon Vogel table stand