Best Steam Diverter for Instant Pots in 2022
By Amy-Mae Turner published
Love your Instant Pot, but hate the steam release? Join the club. Hot steam from pressure cookers can badly damage kitchen cabinets with moisture and can even cause warping. A steam diverter that directs the release away is an absolute must for people who like to pressure cook often. We've got several good choices so you can find the one that's perfect for you.
Colourful and efficient
Available in black, red and green, this two-sided steam diverter directs the pressure to either side of your cooker. It's made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone and has a handy hook at the top so you can store it by hanging it up.
Colourful and efficient
This amusingly-shaped steam diverter has four slot options to fit your pressure cooker's valve, meaning you can vent the steam in a direction that suits your kitchen layout. Made of food-grade silicone, it's dishwasher-safe. A Lux version is also available.
Sleek silicone style
This smart black steam diverter directs the steam downwards from either side of the device, protecting cabinets above. Another food-grade silicone option, it's dishwasher safe and also boasts a hook for hanging.
Fits all Duo and Smart Models
Designed to be put in place just before you release the steam, this simple solution directs the steam release in one direction at a 90-degree angle. Made of soft silicone, it can go in the dishwasher.
Fits Duo 60
This super sturdy option fits the Instant Pot Duo 60's steam vent snuggly to stop any leaks. You can direct the cannon-shaped diverter where you want the steam to be released in a 360-degree angle.
Sweet release
Which steam diverter you should opt for is going to be very much dependent on which model of Instant Pot pressure cooker you have. The other consideration is which way you want the steam to be diverted, sideways, straight ahead or downwards towards your countertops.
Our overall best pick, the Hydream Steam Diverter (opens in new tab) comes recommended for owners of a Duo and Smart models and diverts the steam evenly out of each side, protecting cabinets overhead.
If you own an Instant Pot Duo 60, then the substantial Henmi Steam Diverter (opens in new tab) is good quality and popular choice. Meanwhile, anyone that enjoys the lighter side of life will enjoy inviting SteamMates Nelson (opens in new tab) into their kitchen.
Amy-Mae has been writing about consumer technology since before the iPhone was even a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. She started out in magazine publishing with the UK lads' mag 'Boy's Toys' then moved online with startup Pocket-lint.com as the first full-time member of staff, helping grow the site to one of the UK's largest gadget sites. Amy-Mae then moved to Mashable when it only had a staff of around 10 people. After working her way up to a senior role there, Amy-Mae left in 2014 to have her daughter. Since then Amy-Mae has continued to contribute to Mashable and The Daily Dot, keeping up-to-date with the latest consumer technology and social media trends. For iMore.com, Amy-Mae gets to her explore her love of home cooking, concentrating on all things kitchen tech.
