Forget capturing your holiday memories on just any ol' iPhone camera and pick up the Aukey Ora Wide angle and Macro lens as a stocking stuffer surprise! This little lense is made from incredibly high-quality glass to provide crisp, clear, DSLR-level photographs. Simply attach the lens to your iPhone, iPad, or even your MacBook's webcam, and you'll be good to shoot from stunning wide-angle or macro points of view. The Aukey Ora comes with two lenses, a 15x macro and a 120 degree wide angle. Normally lenses like this for your DSLR could cost hundred (if not thousands) of dollars, but with Aukey, you'll only be spending around $30. See at Amazon ALOOK Lightning Port Adapter

Designed to enable both charging and the ability to listen to music, the ALOOK Lightning Port Adapter is the perfect little tool to pop in the stocking of anyone with an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X. With the loss of the headphone jack, a lot of people were concerned that they would be unable to charge their iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X while listening to music. The ALOOK does just that, and is built with a high quality aluminum that's as reliable as it is sturdy and lightweight. There are only two colors to pick from for this adapter, and that's a basic white and black, but for under $10? Why not pick up two?! See at Amazon Nomad Lightning Key

Keep your lightning cable close at all times without the mess of a long, tangly cord thanks to this Nomad Lightning key that attaches right to your keychain! This little 3-inch lightning-to-USB cable is the perfect tool to always have at your side. Whether you're charging your iPhone on the go, quickly transferring photos, or everything in between, the Nomad is truly a handy-dandy little sidekick. You can pick up this highly-rated lightning key for the holidays for around $30. See at Amazon Easy Macro Cell Lens Band

Get up-close and personal with all the tinsel, turkey and thanksgiving decor in your house with the Easy Macro Cell lens band from Photojojo! All you have to do is secure the band around your iPhone, make sure the macro lens is lined up with your camera lens, get nice and close to whatever you're looking to shoot, and snap your photos easy-peasy. This macro lens produces incredibly vivid, sharp, and bright photos with incredible details, and for only $15, you'll feel like you're really getting some bang for your holiday buck! See at Photojojo PNY T2200 PowerPack

Keep a charge in your back pocket with the super handy PNY T2200 PowerPack! This little pack proves that big things come in small packages: simply plug in your iPhone and your battery will start to recharge in an instant (and if it doesn't, don't sweat it – PNY comes with a 3-year warranty and 24/7 tech support). Not only is this under $12 power pack a great tool to have around constantly, but it also comes in a ton of fun colors like hot pink, navy, black and white. See at Amazon Retro Edition iPhone case

Sometimes the best thing you can do for an Apple lover is give them a bit of a throwback — and what says retro more than these #throwback cases from Red Bubble? You can sport your iPhone with a cracked back, the classic Macintosh blue see-through design that captivated every 90s movie, or that all-too-familiar beige and rainbow logo that took the world by storm when Apple first launched! The best part? These cases are pretty protective and will only cost you around $23. See at RedBubble Belkin 3-Outlet SurgePlus Mini Travel Swivel