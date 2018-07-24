Summer is here, and that means a change of wardrobe and a change for your Apple Watch band!
While it may be daunting to pick out the perfect summer shade, there are plenty of Apple Watch bands out there that'll match the summer months perfectly.
Here are the best summer Apple Watch bands available!
PierreCase Genuine Leather Rainbow Replacement
Add a little pop of color to your wrist this summer with some help from the PierreCase Genuine Leather Rainbow Replacement.
This particular Apple Watch band comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes and can easily be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes thanks to the metal buckle.
You can pick up the PierreCase Genuine Leather Rainbow Replacement in a variety of rainbow color combinations for $12.
FOHAUS Bling Rhinestone Adjustable Link Replacement
Want to catch someone's attention in the sunshine? Start by shinin' your super sparkly FOHAUS Bling Rhinestone Adjustable Link Replacement band at them!
This Apple Watch band is more like a piece of fine jewelry rather than a standard band: the bling-tastic rhinestones are bound to turn heads, while the unique oval link design stands out from the average watch band.
The FOHAUS Bling Rhinestone Adjustable Link Replacement comes in gold, silver, black, and rose gold, so just about everything in your summer wardrobe can match.
You can pick up this band for $19.
iMOMO Silicone Sport Apple Watch band in Lilac
If you're someone who sweats a lot in the summer, then it's worth checking out the iMOMO Silicone Sport Apple Watch band in Lilac. That way you don't have to worry about soaking through a leather or fabric watch band.
While we suggest the lilac color for the summer months, the iMOMO comes in a ton of different colors that could also work in the heat, including baby pink, turquoise, baby blue, white, and coral!
This Apple Watch band is designed to be super comfortable and breathable throughout the day. The best part? The $11 price tag, so you won't feel guilty about picking up more than one of these summertime favorites.
YaSpark Silicone Floral Watch Band
Keep it summer-y and silicone and super stylish with the adorable YaSpark Silicone Floral Watch Band.
This Apple Watch band comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. The band itself is made from a flexible silicone, while the buckle keeps it secure and from sliding off your wrist.
The YaSpark Silicone Floral Watch Band comes in a variety of different patterns and colors, but the yellow floral is our favorite for summertime. You can grab your own YaSpark band starting at $8.
Coach Apple Watch Strap with Tea Rose
If you're still on a floral kick after that last band, then you'll probably fall in love with the Coach Apple Watch Strap with Tea Rose.
This band is a little bit more expensive ($105 - $210 depending on the color), but the high quality of the leather and the extreme details with the flowers are pretty unparalleled to other leather watch bands.
The Coach Apple Watch Strap with Tea Rose is almost more like a work of art on your wrist; but a work of art that's adjustable, well-made, and comes in summer colors like tawny, chambray, and chalk.
What's your summertime go-to?
Is there a particular Apple Watch band that you're crazy over? Maybe you found the perfect summer band and we missed it on our list?
Let us know what your top picks are in the comments down below and we'll be sure to check 'em out!