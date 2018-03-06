The tax deadline is fast approaching, so you need to file quickly. Luckily, there are some awesome apps that let you file right from your iPhone or iPad. Though these apps are free to download, all the ones that allow you to e-file will require an in-app purchase. See? It doesn't have to be painful at all. TurboTax Return App

H&R Block Tax Prep and File 2016 returns

TaxAct Express

TaxCaster TurboTax Return App

When most people think of doing their own taxes, TurboTax is likely the first name on their mind. Intuit's app easily lets you get your tax return prepared and e-filed in a jiffy. It pulls all your information from a photo of your W-2 and it fills in all the correct tax forms for you. Although it automatically fills it in, always double check the information to make sure you're getting the best return. You can also go between your iPhone, iPad, or Mac whenever you need so you can keep on completing your return. If you upgrade to the Deluxe for $60, Premier for $80, Self-Employed for $120, or TurboTax Live version for $180, the app will even search through more than 350 tax credits in order to maximize your return. The ExplainWhy feature is a convenient way to learn exactly why you're getting the refund you're getting, so that you can avoid an audit that could go south. Free, with in-app purchases - Download now H&R Block Tax Prep and File 2016 returns

The other big name in taxes, H&R Block's Tax Prep and File app lets you quickly e-file after preparing your tax return in a step-by-step process. You can import last year's return from any tax-prep service, and H&R's question and answer method makes preparation easy, ensuring you don't miss anything along the way. This simple guide makes filling your taxes a breeze, and it doesn't hurt that you can do it for free. H&R Block does offer a version that you can purchase, the Deluxe version for $35. This offer ensures that you get the best out of your return, but it's all filed in a similar way. You can snap a photo of your W-2 or add a PDF and the H&R app does the rest by filling in the appropriate forms. Always double check your forms and make sure that you didn't miss anything, and also make sure the numbers on all of your forms match the numbers in the return. Free, with in-app purchases - Download now TaxAct Express

TaxAct Express is a quick way to file your taxes on your iPhone or iPad, and it starts with a quick interview to make sure it's right for your tax situation. That way you don't end up missing anything, which could cause you to get audited. You can file your federal and state taxes with TaxAct's secure e-file and direct deposit system. You'll get step-by-step guidance in order to simplify every aspect of the process, and like the other apps mentioned, you can upload a PDF of your W-2 or snap a photo so that the app can do all the "paperwork" for you. TaxAct Express also employs two-factor authentication and Touch ID, so your information remains secure and confidential. Besides the free version of this app, there are also a Basic for $15, Plus for $30, Freelancer for $45, and Premium version for $60 that you can purchase to get the most out of your refund. Free, with in-app purchases - Download now TaxCaster