You can't hold your iPad while you cook. It's going to get messy, and I imagine it's pretty difficult to chop carrots or whip crème fraîche. The Prepara iPrep is a foldable and adjustable iPad stand that comes with a stylus so you don't get the screen all greasy. It won't take up too much counter space, wipes clean pretty easily, and it's only $21. See at Amazon Sansaire sous-vide immersion circulator

Cooking sous-vide is a great way to prepare a meal without having to watch over it too closely. French for "under vacuum", cooking sous-vide is similar to using a slow cooker. You seal food in airtight plastic bags and submerge them in water. The Sansaire immersion circulator helps you get the perfect temperature every time so that you can cook food precisely to the perfect doneness. Want a medium rare steak? Cook it sous-vide, use the immersion circulator to monitor temperature and get a beautiful pink steak from edge to edge. Check it out for around $190. See at Amazon

FOODsniffer

If you're like me at all, you sometimes have a hard time figuring out if meat has gone bad or not. If it's funky and discolored, then of course I know, but there's always that awkward window where I'm not quite sure. The FOODsniffer is like that dude who tested the food for the king to make sure it wasn't poisoned — by detecting the gases associated with rot, it accurately lets you know if the meat, fish, and poultry you're thinking of cooking has gone bad. The FOODsniffer only detects via gases, and the disclaimer on its website says that it won't be able to discern the presence of bacterial growth, like Salmonella or E. Coli, so if you have week-old chicken, but it's not producing rot gas (by some random act of peculiarity), still chuck it, or be careful at the very least. Comes in black, white, green, and purple for around $130. See at FOODsniffer Smart Crock-Pot (with WeMo)

Who doesn't like coming home to a hot meal at the end of the day? Not having to cook when you get home is the cat's pajamas, and a slow cooker is the perfect to make sure dinner's hot and ready when you are. Even better, WeMo's app lets you control the Smart Crock-Pot over Wi-Fi, so you can control the temperature and settings while you're away from home. If you're worried that your grub is going to burn, you can even set it to warm or turn it off completely. No more "did I leave the oven on?" You can snag one on Amazon for around $96. See at Amazon Google Home Mini

Google's Home speakers are smart speakers with Google Assistant baked right in. The smaller Mini is a cute little speaker that can sit anywhere in your kitchen and act as a personal assistant, whether it's to set a timer, add to a shopping list, or even find great recipes from the web. The best part is that the Google Home Mini works with both iPhone and Android, so everyone's happy, no matter which side they bat for. The Google Home Mini regularly retails for $49, but right now you can snag it from Best Buy for $30. Comes in gray and white. See at Best Buy Breville Smart Oven Pro

This toaster oven may not connect directly your phone or anything like that, but the technology inside makes it cool and awesome enough for this list. This ain't your grandaddy's toaster over: You can slow cook food from 4 to 10 hours, evenly cook just about anything with presets, and it even just makes toast! Using what Breville calls "Element IQ," the Smart Oven Pro controls heating elements based on the type of food you're cooking. All you have to do is choose a cooking program, configure it to your liking, and the Smart Oven Pro will deliver the hot, steamy goods. It can even make adjustments based on whether your ingredients are fresh or frozen. If you know a gourmet who knows the true power of a rad toaster oven, then check this out at Amazon for about $270. See at Amazon Char-Broil Deluxe digital electric smoker

Is there any finer meat than smoked meat? The smell of it, the taste of it, the texture. Smoking can be pretty difficult, though, especially if you're not closely monitoring the temperature at all times. You may just end up turning the meat into the wood chips you used to cook it. The Char-Broil Deluxe eliminates the constant hovering and worry by keeping things at a constant temperature for up to 8 hours. It features a glass door, removable thermometer, a big stainless steel locking hatch to seal in the flavor, and you can monitor everything right from your phone or tablet. This baby also lets you use whatever wood chips you like, and there's a meat probe included so that you can make sure everything's cooked to perfection. You can grab it for about $200 on Amazon. See at Amazon iDevices Switch