Amazon's updated smart speaker Echo is really good looking. Not as good looking as the HomePod, in my opinion, but it's available now. You don't have to wait and hope it doesn't sell out before you get a chance to order it. The second-generation model has improved audio, clearer microphones, and comes in six different fabric or wood covered designs. It works with iPhone or Android and makes it really easy to listen to tunes, check the weather, and even shop on Amazon without having to lift a finger. If your household could use a smart speaker, and you don't want to wait around for Apple's HomePod to come out (or you just want both), grab the mid-range $99.99 Echo and relax while Alexa reads you the news. See at Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

The music-lover in your life is going to love these headphones. They're comfortable, they're fashionable, and they block out the sound of everything outside thanks to Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling. These Beats feature Apple's W1 chip, so she can pair them with her iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV without missing a beat. Since they're wireless, she can use them while exercising, taking the dog for a walk, or doing pretty much anything without having to worry about where she set her phone. They come in matte black, white with gold, red with silver, porcelain rose with gold, blue with silver, and shadow gray with gold. You can pick up a pair for $350. See at Apple Prynt Pocket

Last year, the Prynt iPhone case was all the rage, but this year, it's all about the flexibility of the Print Pocket, which is a miniature printer for your iPhone that is small enough to carry around in your bag but isn't restricted to just one size. Prynt makes a unique smartphone photo printer because you can film a video clip, print a picture from that clip, and use augmented reality to watch the video over and over again any time you want. It's like real-life Harry Potter! If you're going to buy the photographer in your life the Prynt Pocket, don't forget to throw in some extra photo paper, too. See at Amazon FYB London Smart Bags

You don't have to compromise fashion for practicality. FYB of London has a line of elegant bag purses and bags for the things you carry around with you every day, except there's a hidden tech secret. These "smart bags feature a Qi-certified wireless charging pocket so you're iPhone will never run out of juice while you're running errands all day long. The chargers are also protected with RFID cardholders to keep your credit cards from being scanned without your knowledge. My favorite feature of these smart bags (besides the Qi-standard charger) is the fingerprint lock. We keep our most important and precious items in our purse, so FYB London gave each one of its smart bags biometric security. No one can get into your purse without your fingerprint. Not even your kids when they're looking for candy or money. You can get the FYB Mini for $120, the City Handbag for $279, or the Tote Bag for $293. No matter which you choose, you're sure to impress the lady in your life for being both fashionable and practical. See at FYB London Fujifilm Instax camera

The Polaroid camera went the way of the dinosaur a few years back but was quickly resurrected by fans of the medium in a variety of different devices. Fujifilm capitalized on the popularity of instant film cameras with its mini Instax. Take a snapshot of your picnic and produce a tiny photograph that measures about 2.5x2 inches instantly. You can then stick a magnet on the backside and have your memories by your side anywhere there is a metal surface. The lady in your life will love to have an instant selfie with you to remember the moment you gave her the Instax as a gift. It's available in a variety of colors for about $60 and you can get cute accessories for it. There are even colorful film borders to make your photos pop. Don't forget the film! See at Amazon Fitbit Flex 2 with Pendant or Bangle