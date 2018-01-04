If today is the day you're going to head down the path of healthy living, one of the best ways to help you stay on that path is with fitness tech gadgets — partly because they make tracking fitness goals easier and partly because they cost so much money you feel obligated to make the most of your purchase (ask my mom, it worked for her). The iMore staff have some personal favorites, but there are a lot of options out there. If you're looking for the perfect fitness tech, this is where you want to get started. Smartwatches

Fitness trackers

Smart accessories

Smart scales

Fitness apps

Smartwatches

Of course, if you're not sure you want to go all-in with a wearable that stays on your wrist all day, you can opt for something you can mainly use while workout out. Fitness trackers offer plenty of dedicated features to help you get in shape and stay that way with the benefit of usually being much less expensive than a full smartwatch. Don't know if you should get a smartwatch or a fitness tracker? There are dozens of smart trackers on the market, each with different features to fit your lifestyle. Maybe you just want to keep track of your step count or maybe you want to train for a marathon. Whichever your goal, there's a fitness tracker for you. The best fitness trackers in 2018 Of course, Fitbit is the most popular company for fitness trackers. They've got multiple types of fitness trackers in their lineup. If you know that Fitbit is your brand, these are the best of their models. Best Fitbit in 2018 Don't let price scare you off of getting a great fitness tracker. You can find gadgets that fit your needs and your pocketbook without compromising quality. These are the best low-cost fitness trackers in 2018 Smart accessories

If you're tracking more than just your fitness goals — if you're trying to lose or gain weight — you can connect a smart scale to your iPhone or smartwatch and the information will sync with your device. Information is tracked and most scale makers will provide useful apps that show you graphs and charts of your daily weight changes. You can also track your body mass index with most of these scales, which uses your weight and height to determine a percentage based on averages. You could just weigh yourself on your dumb scale and manually input the numbers to your iPhone ... like an animal, but with a smart scale, all of your weight goals are nicely synced and tracked for you. Best smart scales in 2018 Fitness apps