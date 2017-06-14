Protecting that beautiful 10.5-inch display is made easier with a tempered glass screen protector.

Your new 10.5-inch iPad Pro has an absolutely gorgeous display and you're going to want to keep it that way! Whether you plan on carrying around your iPad Pro all day or you mostly plan to use it at home, having a protective layer like a tempered glass screen protector can help save your iPad Pro's screen from smashing, cracking, or shattering.

Because the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a new product, there aren't as many options available to you right now; however, there are still a few great screen protectors on the market. Here are some tempered glass screen protectors if you're looking to keep your 10.5-inch iPad Pro safe!

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Designed to fit securely on your iPad's screen without any bubbles, ultra thin at only 0.33 mm, and a valuable ally in the fight against scratches and scuffs, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a great screen protector.

While some screen protectors might muddle the look of your screen, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes with 99.9% transparency, and if you're worried about having issues with touch sensitivity or your Apple pencil not working, you won't have to worry about that with the amFilm Protector either!

SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector is ready to save your iPad from whatever the world wants to chuck at it!

Screen protectors can be a massive pain in the rear end to install, but if you mess up installing the SPARIN, you can easily remove and re-adjust the protector without any caked-on residue being left behind.

This tempered glass screen protector is designed and laser-cut to fit over your entire screen, so you won't have to worry about any little chips or cracks forming around the edges.

The best part about the SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector? The fact that it adds little to no thickness to your brand new iPad; it's only 0.3mm thick. Perfect for using that Apple Pencil with no loss of sensitivity!

IQ Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Built to withstand more impact and survive larger drops than other standard tempered glass screen protectors, the IQ Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector is designed with an anti-fingerprint coating, so you'll never miss what's going on on your screen due to unwanted finger smudges.

If you're worried about messing up the application of your screen protector, don't worry: IQ Shield has you covered with a free applicator to install your screen without hassle.

How do you protect your 10.5-inch iPad Pro?

Are you one to opt for something like a tempered glass screen protector, or do you prefer using a sleeve or a case – or do you like using both? Let us know in the comments below!