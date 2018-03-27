Whether you're someone who totes around your iPad all day, every day or a person who simply likes scrolling through your iPad at home, having a protective layer like a tempered glass screen protector can help save your iPad from smashing and shattering into a million heart-breaking pieces. Here are a couple of tempered glass screen protectors to keep in mind if you're looking to keep your 2017 or 2018 iPad safe! amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Designed to fit securely over your iPad's screen without any obnoxious bubbles, ultra-thin at only 0.33 mm, and a valuable ally in the fight against scratches and scuffs, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a great protective accessory to keep in mind. While some screen protectors might muddle the look of your screen, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes with 99.9% transparency, and if you're worried about having issues with touch sensitivity or your Apple pencil not working, you won't have to worry about that with the amFilm Protector, either! With the amFilm tempered glass screen protector, you get some wet/dry wipes to make sure the screen is good and clean before you apply it, along with dust removal stickers and an installation & use guide. You can pick up your amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for around $9. See at Amazon SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector

With over 2,200 positive reviews online, super simple installation, and the ability to protect your new iPad's screen from smashing, scratches, dirt, and dust, the SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector is ready to save your iPad from whatever the world wants to chuck at it! It's not news that screen protectors are a massive pain in the butt to install, but if you mess up installing the SPARIN, you can easily remove and re-adjust the protector without any caked-on residue being left behind. This tempered glass screen protector is designed and laser-cut to fit over your entire screen, so you won't have to worry about any little chips or cracks forming around the edges. The best part about the SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector? The fact that it adds little to no thickness to your brand new iPad, while still protecting it from all the junk the world throws at it. Oh! And the price tag! You can't go wrong with a screen for under $10. See at Amazon ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector