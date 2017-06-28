Don't let you screen break! Get a tempered glass screen protector for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro!

Your 12.9-inch iPad Pro has an absolutely gorgeous display and you're going to want to keep it that way! Whether you plan on carrying around your iPad Pro all day or you mostly plan to use it at home, having a protective layer like a tempered glass screen protector can help save your iPad Pro's screen from smashing, cracking, or shattering. Here are some tempered glass screen protectors if you're looking to keep your 12.9-inch iPad Pro safe!

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Designed to fit securely on your iPad's screen without any bubbles, ultra thin at only 0.33 mm, and a valuable ally in the fight against scratches and scuffs, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a great screen protector.

While some screen protectors might muddle the look of your screen, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes with 99.9% transparency, and if you're worried about having issues with touch sensitivity or your Apple pencil not working, you won't have to worry about that with the amFilm Protector either!

The amFilm tempered glass screen protector can be yours for about $30.

Tech Armor Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Tech Armor's tempered glass screen protector is the highest rated screen protector on Amazon, people really seem to love it.

It's thin enough to allow the Apple Pencil to function flawlessly and it comes with an anti-glare coating to help prevent bad viewing angles around bright lights.

Tech Armor also backs up their screen protectors with a lifetime warranty that lasts as long as you have the device, so if it ever does crack, you can get it replaced. Not bad for a product that only costs about $15.

SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector is ready to save your iPad from whatever the world wants to chuck at it!

Screen protectors can be a massive pain in the rear end to install, but if you mess up installing the SPARIN, you can easily remove and re-adjust the protector without any caked-on residue being left behind.

This tempered glass screen protector is designed and laser-cut to fit over your entire screen, so you won't have to worry about any little chips or cracks forming around the edges.

The best part about the SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector? The fact that it adds little to no thickness to your brand new iPad; it's only 0.3mm thick. Perfect for using that Apple Pencil with no loss of sensitivity!

The SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector will cost you around $14.

OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Built to withstand more impact and survive larger drops than other standard tempered glass screen protectors, the OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector is designed with an anti-fingerprint coating, so you'll never miss what's going on on your screen due to unwanted finger smudges.

If you're worried about messing up the application of your screen protector, don't worry: OMOTON has you covered with a free applicator to install your screen without hassle.

You can pick one up from Amazon for approximately $13.

