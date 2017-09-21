Protect your new iPhone 8's screen with tempered glass!

The iPhone 8 may not have the fancy OLED screen that the iPhone X (even though that's completely ridiculous at this point), but it's still a pretty screen nonetheless and deserves protection. Tempered glass is the way to go, since it's durable and won't break into sharp pieces that could scratch up your screen.

Here are the best tempered glass screen protectors for your iPhone 8!

Since the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 are basically the same size, you can use iPhone 7 screen protectors and they'll work just fine.

amFilm

amFilm's tempered glass screen protectors are one of Amazon's best sellers, with almost 27 thousand reviews, 69% of them being 5-star and another 11% being 4-star. This two-pack is only about $7 and will fit your iPhone 8 very well.

amFilm promises complete transparency and 0.3mm thickness, allowing for zero loss in touch sensitivity, along with a surface that's hard enough to resists scratches and dents. There's also an oil-resistant coating to help keep fingerprints to a minimum.

See at Amazon

JETech

JETech's two-pack is also about $7 and features many of the same features as amFilm's option (really, how different can screen protectors be from manufacturer to manufacturer?). You'll get excellent sensitivity and transparency, and JETech's protectors also feature an oleophobic coating to help keep fingerprints at bay. JETech also promises an easy, bubble-free installation.

The edges of these screen protectors are rounded to help prevent lifting and they even come with a cleaning cloth in the package.

See at Amazon

Maxboost

Maxboost makes fine screen protectors, and its two-pack of protectors may be $11, but they come with something special — anti-spy technology! OK, so it's not that grandiose, but these protectors do come with a special film that helps to block people's view from various angles. This film does reduce a bit of screen brightness, so keep that in mind and don't go crying to Maxboost. If you want your phone's screen to be unreadable by anyone who's not looking directly at it, you have to compromise a little bit.

See at Amazon

Your favorite?

Got a favorite go-to screen protector for your iPhone? Sound off in the comments below!