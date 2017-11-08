The iPhone X's TrueDepth front-facing camera is taking the selfie world by storm, with its infrared camera, flood illuminator, proximity sensor, ambient lights sensor, 7-megapixel camera, and dot projector. Basically, the front-facing camera is now roughly as good as the rear-facing camera on the iPhone 5S.
This means that third-party apps that use the front-facing camera can help you take advantage of all the front-facing camera power and do more with your iPhone X. Here are the best apps that take advantage of the TrueDepth camera.
Snapchat
Snap Inc. helped with the creation of Animoji, so it only seems fitting that some of that sweet TrueDepth goodness would make it to the Snapchat app. You know those face filters? They're awesome, and until the iPhone X, worked pretty well. They weren't without their weird bugs now and then, but thanks to the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera, they're now much better.
Since the TrueDepth camera takes a 3D map of your face, Snapchat can now better map the filters to your face so that they stick better and work more seamlessly — to the point where you can still see the contours of your face beneath the Snapchat "lens".
If you're into to digitally altering your face whether it be for fun or all for the Snap, then Snapchat and the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera are your match made in technological heaven.
Glasses by Warby Parker
K, buying glasses online can be risky. You don't want to spend a fortune only to get your package and realize they make you look like Sally Jessy Raphael. That's why Warby Parker's Glasses app is taking full advantage of the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera to scan your face and offer you a custom list of frames that will look awesome on you.
You can't try on the frames yet like some kind of Snapchat filter, but that's probably on it way from one company or another.
You can use Apple Pay right in the app to pay for your glasses when you've found the ones you love.
FaceApp
FaceApp took the world by storm earlier this year with its ability to transform a headshot of someone into an older version, a baby, the opposite sex, and more. It often worked hauntingly well, but when it didn't, it really didn't.
With the 3D mapping technology in the iPhone X's front-facing camera, FaceApp can now more seamlessly define the lines in your face in order to better cover them with whichever filter happens to pop up.
FaceApp is also endlessly fun because you can search within the app for photos from the internet and then mess with them. If you purchase the pro version, you can also add styling filters, which don't distort your face as much as the free filters, rather they complement it, kind of like a digital makeup and hair design studio.
Instagram doesn't have the same filters or "lenses" that Snapchat has, but the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera can truly help you take the best selfie on the planet, and that's why Instagram is on this list.
You already selfie it up on there, so why not take full advantage of a Portrait Mode selfie. You can get great depth of field and make every selfie look like it was professionally shot. But it wasn't. It was just you, your iPhone X, and narcissism.
More!
Of course many apps that use the front-facing camera have yet to receive an update that uses the TrueDepth camera to its fullest, so we'll update this list when more apps pop up!