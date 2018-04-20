PowerA Wired Plus Controller

About the same size as Nintendo Pro Controller, the PowerA Wired Plus Controller feels and functions much more like a conventional gamepad than the Joy-Cons included with your Switch.

As its name suggests, the controller is indeed wired, meaning you'll have to plug it into the USB port on the back of your dock; however, the included cable is 10 feet long, giving you ample length to work with. Plus, the thumbsticks come in three different lengths, so you have some customization to how the physical sensitivity feels.

The PowerA Wired Plus Controller only costs about $24, but it is significantly more low-tech; it doesn't have rumble, motion-control, or NFC.