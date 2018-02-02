Are you looking for thumb grips to add to your Joy-Cons, but you're not sure which ones are the best? Whether you're looking for a little flare from your favorite games, or you just want a better grip on your Nintendo Switch, these are the best thumb grips I have found.

Hyperkin Silicone Thumb Grips

These completely black thumb grips are perfect if you already have a neon Joy-Con set, and you're not looking for bright colors to put with it. This 8-pack of rigged thumb grips is great for adding grip to the Joy-Con sticks without clashing with their color, especially for only $8.

Skull & Co. Skin Splatoon 2 Thumb Grip Set

Since Nintendo has released its Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Neon Pink Joy-Cons, these thumb grips are perfect to go right along with them. With both grips that are around the Joy-Con and extended grips, these will work for all kinds of gamers at around $8.

UUShop 8-Pack Silicone Thumb Grip

This 8 pack of thumb grips comes in four different colors, so you can pair your grips with any color Joy-Con you wish for only $9. Whether you color-coordinate or just use the white and black colors, you can use whatever color combination your heart desires.

Cute Paw 10-Pack Silicone Thumb Grips

If you're a pet lover and you want to express it in your Joy-Cons, this pack of 10 grips for $ 10 is perfect for you! These cute paw print grips come in four different colors to perfectly match your Joy-Cons. Make sure to show your favorite friend, and play as your favorite video game pals.

HORI Super Mario Thumb Grips

All the biggest Mario fans should have these thumb grips to add some more Mario fun to your Nintendo Switch. Add them onto your Joy-Con, and see the difference they can make for just $9. With Mario, Luigi, Toad, and the Power Star, you'll blast through any level with these great grips.

