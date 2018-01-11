Made to protect your Tile from the harsh elements of the outside world, the Orzeo stylish Tile case is designed to keep dust, dirt, and scratches away from your Tile as you go about your daily life. Though this particular case looks like it's made of leather, it's actually made from an imitation leather that's designed to cradle and hold your Tile (while still keeping it stylish and functional!) You can pick up the Orzeo stylish Tile case in black, red, pink, and blue for around $9, but if you wanted to get all four colors to mix and match with different options, you can pick 'em all up for around $26. See at Amazon ANTS Tile Slim keychain

While this specific case if only designed for the Tile Slim, it's worth adding to our list because of its $10 price tag and fun and funky designs! The ANTS Tile Slim keychain is designed to clip onto your keys effortlessly and hold your Tile device so it doesn't slim out of grasp during your hectic day-to-day activities. You can pick up this faux-leather Tile holder in a variety of different patterns and colors, or you can grab a two-pack for around $15. See at Amazon Bueno Premium handmade genuine leather protective skin

Simply designed, reasonable priced, and highly rated online, the Bueno Premium handmade genuine leather protective skin is one Tile holder that'll have you looking sleek and stylish. The Bueno Premium handmade genuine leather protective skin is made from a 100% cowhide leather, but promises to not have the overwhelming smell that accompanies most leather accessories. The case itself provides your Tile with full protection and resists shock, while a seal on the top makes sure your Tile won't slip out unexpectedly. You can pick up a three-pack of this beautiful, classic brown leather Tile case for around $16. See at Amazon Fintie Tile Mate style case

Looking for an adorable Tile case that'll give you protection (and totally won't clash with your outfit?) Then check out the Fintie Tile Mate style case. This $9 case has a perfect 5-star review on Amazon, while the design the case itself is meant to cradle and protect your Tile while still giving it the ability to work without any interruption. It also comes with a keychain option, making it fantastic for clipping onto purses or keys. You can pick up the Fintie Tile Mate style case in colors like rose gold, black, and brown, or go for funkier colors and patterns like galaxy, trees and nature, or psychedelic shades of blue. See at Amazon All4Fit fashion keychain Tile cover