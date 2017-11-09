When you're using your Lightning cable every day to charge up your iPhone or iPad, eventually you're going to notice some wear and tear. Plus, you only get one Lightning cable in the box so if you want to charge your device at work and at home, it means you'll be carrying around your charging cable with you everywhere.

New cables from Apple cost $19 that's a lot of money to dish out every time a cable tears or for the convenience to charge two devices at a time or in two locations. The good news is there are plenty of cheaper and tougher Lightning cables out there.

AmazonBasics nylon braided Lightning cable

Tougher, cheaper, and longer than Apple's included Lightning cable, the AmazonBasics nylon braided Lightning cable is perfect for people in need of an extra.

The 6-foot cable is not only braided making the cable itself stronger, but the ends are reinforced with rubber to prevent fraying and bending on the cables weakest point.

You can pick up the AmazonBasics nylon braided Lightning cable for $12.

BYZ braided Lightning cable — 3 pack

Looking for lots of Lightning cable replacements, look no further than the BYZ braided Lightning cable.

This pack of three cables are all 6 feet long, giving you the extra length you need to plug in anywhere, and are all braided nylon meaning the cord won't tear or rip as esily as Apple cable.

For only $15, you can pick up BYZ braided Lightning cables which are reinforced around the connectors to provide extra durability where it's needed most.

Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable