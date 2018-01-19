The PlugBug World charges not only your iPhone or iPad, but your Mac, too! And that's always needed when you're on the run from one terminal to the next. All you have to do to use the PlugBug is slide out the different sections of the PlugBug brick and charge away. The PlugBug comes with adapters that cover any international plug you may need while on the go. Just throw the ones you need in your bag along with the PlugBug brick and hit the road! You can pick up this particular travel accessory for around $30. See at Amazon Apogee MiC Digital Microphone

The Apogee microphone packs a tremendous punch into your portable podcast recordings for around $200! This little microphone is around the size of an iPhone, but the sound quality for vocals, instruments, and everything else in between is pretty spot-on; the MiC combines a microphone, A/D converter, and microphone preamp all into one little package. The Apogee works extremely well with Apple products, so you don't have to worry about picking between recording something awesome or hitting the road empty handed. See at Amazon Belkin SurgePlus

For anyone that travels with multiple devices, charging all of them can be a challenge. Sometimes hotel rooms don't have enough plugs — especially if multiple people are fighting for outlets. That's where the Belkin SurgePlus comes in, accommodating 3 AC outlets and 2 USB outlets in a snap. The SurgePlus also swivels, so the other plug in the outlet isn't wasted. Best of all, its tiny form factor makes it easy to stick it in the bottom of a travel bag until you need it! You can pick up this top-rated travel accessory in a A version for $14, or a 2.1A version for around $17. See at Amazon TravelCard 1,500mAh

This little charger is the perfect travel accessory because it's small, versatile, and super duper portable, so if you have a big mess of wires, the TravelCard 1,500mAh will save you a lot of stress.

1,500mAh won't give you a full charge for your iPhone, but it will easily help you make it to the end of the day and then some. What more can you expect from a charger that's roughly the length and width of a credit card? (iMore)

The TravelCard 1,500mAh comes in seven different colors, including black, red, blue, gold, gray, turquoise, and bronze. You can pick up your very own TravelCard for around $30. See at TravelCard Charger Olloclip for iPhone

If you're going on vacation, getting great photos is likely at the top of your list. For more versatility, be sure to pick up an Olloclip! This mobile lens company has a variety of different lens options to choose from including options like a more intense macro-specific lens, but the most popular lenses function as a 4-in-1 lens attachment that adds two different macro lenses, a wide-angle, and a fisheye. They also fit a variety of iPhones, so whether you're travelling with an older iPhone 6 or have the latest iPhone X, Olloclip has you covered. The iPhone camera has gotten incredibly capable, and the Olloclip makes it even easier to leave your standalone camera at home. You can pick up your very own for around $80 See at Amazon Lowepro Passport Sling III

The Lowepro Passport Sling III is technically a $73 camera bag, but I've found it to be a great travel companion no matter what you're toting along. For camera buffs, it comfortably fits a mid-size DSLR and a few lenses alongside an iPad; if you aren't taking a DSLR, however, you can easily remove the middle lens compartments and use it as a general storage area, with the side compartment for your iPad still intact. The Passport Sling makes for a great day bag because of the way it distributes weight. It's super comfortable to carry for hours on end — a must for traveling around strange and new cities. See at Amazon ClamCase Pro

The ClamCase Pro is my favorite iPad keyboard case because it transforms your tablet into a mini-workhorse. It's got great battery life, protects the entire iPad, and has a spacious keyboard with dedicated keys — what's more to love besides its reasonable $100 price tag?! Sometimes I forget I'm not using my MacBook Air. It's seriously that good. #seriously. If the ClamCase isn't quite the perfect fit for you, though, be sure to check out our other favorites for iPad Air See at Amazon UE Boom 2

Get crystal clear sound, incredible bass, and so much more bang for your buck with the UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker! 360 degree sound means that no matter what space you're in, the UE Boom's powerful drivers can clearly blast all types of music and sound without distorting the quality. You may think you need a big speaker to get something similar, but the UE Boom 2 is 100% portable and wireless and easy to slip into your bag on the go. The UE Boom 2 is also water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes (full disclosure: while the company says it's waterproof, dunking your speakers in the tub regardless of the guarantee is always nerve-racking and not the best idea) and is durable and shockproof. If you're out and about enjoying a green space or whatever, you won't need to leave your phone by your Boom 2, since it boasts a class-leading 100-foot range! On top of all the cool features the UE Boom 2 has, it also comes in a ton of vibrant, beautiful color combinations to match your individual style. You can pick up the UE Boom 2 for around $130. See at Amazon Bobino cord wraps

Traveling with cables doesn't have to be a pain. A few good cable wraps will go a long way, and you don't have to spend a lot of money to get things under control. There are plenty of different options, but the Bobino brand remains been my favorite. They're easy to use and easy to find in your bag, thanks to the bright color options. You can pick up your Bobino cord wraps for around $22. See at Amazon Cocoon GRID-IT! organizer