I spent an entire week walking around at GDC with the Switchpack and it was invaluable. Not only is it big enough to pack your Switch, Pro Controller, power adapter, table stand, and portable battery pack, it also doubles as a basic carry bag so you can fit your wallet, iPhone, and anything else you might shove in your pocket or purse.

Incredibly, it's still very slim and compact, even though it fits so much. It comes with a shoulder strap, so you can either wear it over your shoulder and keep your hands free or grab the handle on top and carry it like a case. It's versatile, great looking, and is a luxury travel accessory you can take anywhere and use with anything.

It comes in nylon black with chocolate brown or black leather and brown wax canvas with chocolate brown leather. It costs $129. For $19 more you can add a fancy leather game card holder that's designed to fit perfectly inside. For a slightly smaller design, check out the $109 Arcade Gaming Case. It's incredibly slim but still offers plenty of room for all your gear.