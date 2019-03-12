The Polaroid Snap camera is one of the coolest ways around to take pictures with your family and friends and as with most gadgets, you want to find a good way to protect and carry it. There's a lot of options out there to choose from so we've compiled a good list to get you started.

Taking pictures with an instant camera is just downright fun and the company has a lot of great new cameras for you to do that. If you picked up a Polaroid Snap camera recently, I'd recommend the LTGEM case as it's just as protective as the one from Polaroid but offers you more room on the inside to carry extra stuff.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.