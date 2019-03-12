The Polaroid Snap camera is one of the coolest ways around to take pictures with your family and friends and as with most gadgets, you want to find a good way to protect and carry it. There's a lot of options out there to choose from so we've compiled a good list to get you started.
Practical and affordable
LTGEM CaseStaff favorite
If you want a case that is just as good as Polaroid's own but costs a little less, this is the one. It has a mesh pocket on the inside for your printer paper and charger, and also claims to be able to keep it all protected. It's semi-waterproof (whatever that means) and shockproof as well, so you'd probably be fine from small drops.
Straight from the source
Polaroid Eva Case
This case comes straight from the folks that make the camera, so you know it will fit perfectly. It's durable and protective with a soft felt lining to ensure that your camera has a comfortable and safe ride while inside. There's even a strap for your wrist so you can make sure you don't lose it somewhere.
Rose gold
Canboc Carrying Case
Rose gold has become an incredibly popular color and if you're looking for a rose gold case for your Snap, check out this one. Canboc claims its lining is shockproof, so you should be fine with drops and things, plus there's a wrist strap so you don't leave it somewhere. If rose gold isn't your thing, it comes in two other colors as well.
Extra protection
Khanka Hard Case
This is probably one of the most protective cases you can find for the Snap. Aside from the hard outer shell, there's some extra padding inside to give your camera some extra cushion as it travels. You still have plenty of room to pack your accessories, so you don't have to worry about carrying an extra bag.
For the colorful
Fintie Carry Case
This case from Fintie will really help you spice up your case game. It's got a hard outer shell with a wrist strap to keep your Snap protected but the best part is that it comes in some pretty awesome patterns. There's definitely something for everyone so you can be sure to match your style.
A full-on bag
Sunmns Retro Leather Bag
If you're looking to go with a full-on bag instead of a case, then this is the one for you. This leather bag has plenty of room for your camera, cables, paper, accessories, and even your phone. Best of all it's got a shoulder strap for easy carrying.
Taking pictures with an instant camera is just downright fun and the company has a lot of great new cameras for you to do that. If you picked up a Polaroid Snap camera recently, I'd recommend the LTGEM case as it's just as protective as the one from Polaroid but offers you more room on the inside to carry extra stuff.
