Sometimes you want to test your mental prowess — or lack thereof — and trivia games are an excellent way to flex your brain. Whether you prefer general knowledge trivia or specific topics there are a top of games for you iPhone and iPad that are worth a download. Here are my top picks for the best trivia games for iPhone and iPad! HQ Trivia

If you haven't heard of HQ Trivia yet, you're definitely in the minority. The app launched late last year and has been gaining in popularity ever since, mainly due to the fact that the app lets you win real money! HQ Trivia is a live trivia game show, meaning twice each weekday (once at 3 p.m. ET and another at 9 p.m. ET) you'll be asked a series of 12 questions and if you get them all correct, you'll win or split the jackpot. Typically, the prize money hovers around the $2,500; however, games on Sundays (which go live at 9 p.m. ET) will be much bigger. Just this last Sunday HQ had its largest pot of $50,000, so there's some major moolah to be won! Read: HQ Trivia: Tips and tricks to help you win the jackpot! If you haven't signed up yet, you should really give it a shot. Plus, if you get your friends to sign up, they can use your referral code and grant you extra lives, which let you get back in the game after you have been eliminated. (Psst, my code is iMoreLuke. wink wink) Free - Download Now Trivia Crack

If you like general trivia and enjoy going head-to-head with friends or random strangers, then Trivia Crack is for you! When you challenge a person to a game of Trivia Crack, you're competing in six different categories: Science, Sports, Geography, Entertainment, Art, and History. In Trivia Crack you and your opponent take turns, and as long as you keep answering a question right, your turn keeps going until you either win the entire contest or you lose. Much like other head-to-head games like this, you there are a lot of freemium options baked in, such as special powers, extra lives, and additional spins; however, you don't need to spend any money to enjoy the game. While Trivia Crack is free, there is also a version without ads for $3.99 Free with IAP - Download Now QuizUp

QuizUp is another head-to-head style trivia game where how fast you answer the questions matters! You'll face off against an opponent with seven different general knowledge questions, and right answers will be awarded points and wrong answers will get nothing. In QuizUp being right isn't the only thing that matters, you get fewer points the longer it takes you to answer the question, so time is of the essence. QuizUp also has a bunch of extra features, like special powers and experience gain, to spice things up beyond just answering questions. The good news is QuizUp is super popular, I have never had trouble finding someone to play against. Free with IAP - Download Now SongPop 2

People have been playing "name that tune" anywhere music can be heard for a long time, and SongPop 2 lets you faceoff with an opponent in the ultimate battle of music knowledge. Pick your favorite genre of music and your favorite decade and challenge people from all over the world with different playlists. Each playlist has five songs you need to identify, either song or artist, and you'll get points for each correct answer. The faster you identify the song, the more points you receive! Free with IAP - Download Now Jeopardy! World Tour

"I'll take best trivia games for 500!" Sorry, I couldn't resist. Jeopardy! World Tour brings all the fun of the long-running game show Jeopardy! to the small screen! You and two opponent will faceoff in three different rounds each with three categories. Answer the questions right and you'll be awarded points (which replaces money from the show). If you come across any "Daily Double" or in the final Jeopardy!, you'll be able to wager your points and potentially earn double! Just like on real Jeopardy!, the questions are pretty hard, but if you enjoy a good brain workout, Jeopardy! World Tour is a great game you can pick up and play anytime. Free with IAP - Download Now Psych