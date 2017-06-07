Best TV shows and movies on Netflix right now

Netflix is always adding new movies and TV shows to its catalog, and each week, we'll bring you the best it has to offer!
What to Watch
In this week's Netflix selections, check out Stanley Kubrick's film about a platoon of U.S. Marines as they train for and fight in the Vietnam War during the Tet Offensive. See a psychologist attempt to help a child that claims to see dead people. Finally, watch as a reporter and detective try to track down a serial killer in the late 1960s and early 70s in San Francisco.
- Full Metal Jacket - This Stanley Kubrick war film follows a group of American Marines as they train for the Vietman War, as well as their actual experiences in the war as the discipline of the training ground gives way to the chaos of an intense and intractable armed conflict.
- The Sixth Sense - Child psychologist Malcolm Crowe takes on the case of a nine-year-old boy who claims to be able to see the spirits of the dead. As the case becomes increasingly involved, Malcolm finds himself growing ever more distant from his wife.
- Zodiac - In this crime thriller, you'll see a dramatized version of the real-life hunt for the Zodiac serial killer, who terrorized San Francisco in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The film follows both a reporter and the police as they try to unlock the mysteries of the killer and put an end to his reign of terror.
Coming Attractions
This week, a trio of original movies and shows are hitting Netflix, beginning with the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, which follows the women of Litchfield as they deal with the aftermath of the explosive events of last season. In Korean series My Only Love Song, an actress finds herself on a journey through time. Finally, a small town sheriff must solve a bank robbery in which his brother is one of the suspects in the darkly comic Shimmer Lake.
- Orange is the New Black - Season 5 - The women of Litchfield Penitentiary will spend the new season of the hit Netflix original series dealing with the aftermath of the death of one of their own, the following riot, and asking questions about the way their treated now that their prison is under private ownership. Arrives June 9. - See on Netflix
- My Only Love Song - Season 1 - In this Korean series, an actress runs off the set of her new show and stumbles into an old van that takes her on a journey through time. She must contend with old-fashioned attitudes and a group of people that question her sanity when she tells them that she's from the future. Arrives June 1. - See on Netflix
- Shimmer Lake - This darkly comedic crime thriller follows the story of a small-town sheriff as he investigates a bank robbery. We also follow the story of the robbers and how things go awry when one of them tries to take more than his share of the robbery. We follow this story as it unfolds in reverse-chronological order. Arrives June 9. - See on Netflix
Bookmark this page and check back next week for more from Netflix!
Reader comments
Best TV shows and movies on Netflix right now
Travelers is another awesome show.
Totally agree. Bring on season 2 of Travelers!
Netflix has green lit season 2 of Travelers!
My Lilly Esin once in a blue moon got a new choice of the crop Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe by unavailable off of a laptop... flash it out
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, http://www.moneytime10.com
Be sure to include Castlevania next week...
Guys, can you put a shortcut link to the best TV shows and movies Netflix & Amazon right now on the front page so it's easy to find?
Good article, this is the best app for a blog that I have ever seen! Really a god job and a great team! The best for me is @reneritchie
Sent from the iMore App
With DVD/Blurays available to borrow from my local library and cable TV, I don't need Netflix. But, in June 2014, I signed up for a one month trial mainly to watch season 1 of "24". I did not pay to renew. Fast forward to this week. My wife demands to see the new Gilmore Girls mini-season. So we're doing another first-month-free trial. This is what took me to go back to Netflix.
Yeah so much for free digital offers, got a email saying I got a free gift from imore ... Digital cooking book but was unable to download it. Won't be doing anymore business with imore!!
Sent from the iMore App
The Blacklist? Anyone? Best TV show ever!
Posted with the Nexus 6, Nexus 5, or Surface Pro 3
Sucks that Netflix doesn't have season 4 but I agree, BEST TV show!
Luke Cage is the best thing i've seen on Netflix to date.
Honorable mentions to "Last Chance U", "Terrace House", "Friday Night Lights" "First Contact the Lost Tribe of the Amazon"
Just cancelled because nobody in my family was watching anymore
Intersting. I got to that point last night. I cut off Netflix because "There's nothing to watch." I said that. Now more accurately there was nothing i wanted to watch. I noticed it's got no fricken good movies anymore. But i went to my own library of movies and tvs.
2000 - "Remember the good old days when Mtv played music?"
2010 - "Remember the good old days when the History channel would have shows about history?"
2016 - "Remember the good old days when Netflix actually had movies you cared about?"
I'm about to the point of cancelling Netflix due to there being nothing on it to watch. I'm not that interested in their original programming and everything else is ancient TV shows. It's near impossible to find a decent movie on the service anymore.
Narcos, Stranger Things, Luke Cage, Dare Devil all are great.
^^^^This. Looks like "My List". lol....
Luke Cage is great so far.
Narcos is a must watch too
All of you bringing up Stranger Things must not read this column very often. It's been brought up several times. It's been on Netflix for months, so it's nothing new. They can't list every single good show/movie on Netflix when these articles are written. That would be unrealistic and very long. We get it, Stranger Things is awesome. They've mentioned it before, when it was new. You can give it a rest.
Sent from the iMore App
I can't even take this list serious if it doesn't have Stranger Things on it.
It was on the list previously. Seems most have missed the whole 'Bookmark this page and check back next week for more from Netflix!' meaning, it changes each week. lol.
Be a pretty boring update if every week Stranger Things was on it.
Z Nation. It's so awful, it's good.
Sent from the iMore App
I thought I'd add that U.S. citizens and Canadians are all North Americans.....but I did some travel to and from the north country fair for my job. You have to love that multicolored money. The Canadian travel ads used to say "Friendly, familiar, foreign, and near." Too bad you don't get Stranger Things up there. But you do have universal health care, eh?
Stranger Things is available in Canada.
Ummmm Stranger Things is available in Canada.... and we even got the latest Star Wars before you Yanks LOL.
The Munsters are still the best to watch!
Sent from the iMore App
Spotlight and The Big Short are both on Netflix currently as well.
Let's not forget The Get Down.
True that. Awesome work of Fiction with some great historical facts on Hip Hop woven throughout....
I hate these articles.
Please rename it "Best TV shows and movies on Netflix right now ... IN THE USA WHERE I LIVE"
Or maybe just publish pictures of Americans kicking various "foreigners" in the rear end. It's pretty much the same thing.
You realize you're on an American website, yeah?
Actually, its more of a Canadian website.
Thank goodness, I hadn't seen you complain and be a negative nancy in far too long, so glad to know you're ok.
I'd like to see pictures of American's kicking YOU in the rear end. Twerp.
Well, I wanted to watch Longmire, now a Netflix show, so if its not available in my country, I simply downloaded from a torrent feed. Its illegal, hardly, because I pay Netflix the monthly fee, I pay my share to the company to produce the show, even if it is not, for who knows what reason, available here. And given that my share of intellectual property costs is paid, I feel entitled to download from a torrent feed when the show is not available here. I'm speaking about Netflix produced shows, not other shows that Netflix has the rights to stream but are produced by other media companies.
I have to agree with this. And really, would it be SO hard to add (US only) when you're trying to sell products??
Uhhhh what about Stranger Things? Now this series is amazing. Makes me feel like a kid again in the 80's at the movie theatre watching a horror / scifi movie.
Sent from the iMore App
Agreed. To me it has that ET/Goonies feel to it. They did an awesome job on bringing back the 80's nostalgia....
Definitely check out "Stranger Things"! Shame it's not on this list
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Car nerds should check out "Apex". It's crazy to hear car companies talk about automobiles much like Apple talks about its products.
Just finished watching the NetFlix original 8-part series "Stranger Things". It had a lot of the vibe and nostalgia of movies like "E.T." and "Goonies", but much darker and a heck of a lot creepier. Well-done! I can't wait to see what the dream up next.
Agreed. Even just the title sequence with the Stephen King font spelling out Stranger Things over some retro synth. was awesome. Let it roll every time!
Although most of my children were born after 95, ALL of them were brought up on Goonies, ET and countless other 80s era movies and the (and myself) absolutely LOVE Stranger Things. Top notch, 80s campy feel and great story that reminds me of one of Dean Koontz' Books called "watchers"....
Well they've been granted season 2, not sure if they're working on it right now or not though.
Sent from the iMore App
Shameless...nuff said
Sent from the iMore App
This.
Sent from the iMore App
I don't know when the entire 5 season collection of Fringe got added but I binged watched it and was totally blown away at how interesting it was to watch!
I feel the same way about that show
Sent from the iMore App
...and Fringe is leaving Netflix this month. =(