Best TV shows and movies on Netflix right now

In this week's Netflix selections, check out Stanley Kubrick's film about a platoon of U.S. Marines as they train for and fight in the Vietnam War during the Tet Offensive. See a psychologist attempt to help a child that claims to see dead people. Finally, watch as a reporter and detective try to track down a serial killer in the late 1960s and early 70s in San Francisco.

Full Metal Jacket - This Stanley Kubrick war film follows a group of American Marines as they train for the Vietman War, as well as their actual experiences in the war as the discipline of the training ground gives way to the chaos of an intense and intractable armed conflict. See on Netflix

The Sixth Sense - Child psychologist Malcolm Crowe takes on the case of a nine-year-old boy who claims to be able to see the spirits of the dead. As the case becomes increasingly involved, Malcolm finds himself growing ever more distant from his wife. See on Netflix

Zodiac - In this crime thriller, you'll see a dramatized version of the real-life hunt for the Zodiac serial killer, who terrorized San Francisco in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The film follows both a reporter and the police as they try to unlock the mysteries of the killer and put an end to his reign of terror. See on Netflix



This week, a trio of original movies and shows are hitting Netflix, beginning with the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, which follows the women of Litchfield as they deal with the aftermath of the explosive events of last season. In Korean series My Only Love Song, an actress finds herself on a journey through time. Finally, a small town sheriff must solve a bank robbery in which his brother is one of the suspects in the darkly comic Shimmer Lake.

Orange is the New Black - Season 5 - The women of Litchfield Penitentiary will spend the new season of the hit Netflix original series dealing with the aftermath of the death of one of their own, the following riot, and asking questions about the way their treated now that their prison is under private ownership. Arrives June 9. - See on Netflix

My Only Love Song - Season 1 - In this Korean series, an actress runs off the set of her new show and stumbles into an old van that takes her on a journey through time. She must contend with old-fashioned attitudes and a group of people that question her sanity when she tells them that she's from the future. Arrives June 1. - See on Netflix

Shimmer Lake - This darkly comedic crime thriller follows the story of a small-town sheriff as he investigates a bank robbery. We also follow the story of the robbers and how things go awry when one of them tries to take more than his share of the robbery. We follow this story as it unfolds in reverse-chronological order. Arrives June 9. - See on Netflix

