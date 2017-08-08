Best Ultra-thin Cases for iPhone 7

What are the best ultra-thin cases for the iPhone 7? These are the early winners!

Yes, you love that new jet black, or black, or rose gold iPhone 7, but if you want to keep it looking like new, you'll need a case! You could get something bulky and protective, but keeping things minimalistic and sleek can really show off the modern contours of your new toy.

Ultra-thin cases are great options if you're looking for something to add a little extra security without feeling like you're carrying around two iPhone 7s stacked on top of each other.

Here are some of the best ultra-thin cases to check out if you just picked up your new iPhone 7!

The Scarf

If you're looking for an iPhone 7 case that's almost invisible, fits like a glove, and comes in a range of fun, customizable colors, then take a peek at The Scarf from totallee.

At approximately the thickness of a fingernail, the Scarf is designed not to be noticed -- its primary goal is to blend in with your phone and offer unobtrusive protection... The Scarf is a case for those of you who are looking for scratch protection to keep your iPhone pristine, but without any added bulk. (Juli Clover, MacRumors)

While The Scarf isn't the most protective case by any means, it will protect your iPhone from regular wear and tear like scratches or small falls. A brushed finish allows for a little bit of extra grip, while its translucent design really allows the minimalist beauty of your iPhone to shine through.

You can pick up The Scarf in six different colors, including frosted white, jet white, matte black, jet black, grey, navy blue, burgundy red (hint hint Product(RED) iPhone owners), and deep green.

Oh! And the case only costs around $18!

Ringke Extreme Lightweight Cover

Thin, super lightweight, and designed to withstand falls and drops, the Ringke Extreme Lightweight Cover is a great minimalist case for your iPhone 7.

The Ringke cover is designed with a raised bezel to protect the screen of your iPhone 7 if you lay it down flat, while the entire case is certified Military-grade drop-tested despite its slim design. The cover is also incredibly thin, adding just 1.3mm to the overall bulk of your iPhone.

While the Ringke comes in a classic, clear style, it also comes in a few variations of the transparent design, too, including a tinted rose gold crystal color for your rose gold iPhone 7, and a smoke black tint for your black or jet black iPhones 7 for around $10.

Peel Super Thin iPhone 7 Case

With the Peel on your iPhone 7, your new gadget may feel naked and exposed, but it's actually being protected from dirt, scratches, and more with the help of this super-ultra-mega-thin case!

The Peel is a minimalistic case with a modern design that's meant to fit your iPhone 7 like a second skin. At just 0.35mm, the case secures firmly to your iPhone with an additional little bezel around your camera to prevent scratching your lens.

While the Peel is not the most protective case by any means, it does have its somewhat protective factors (and it should for a $22 price-tag!)

"I have been through … a bunch of cases and Peel has by far been the best. I have dropped my phone a ton [without a] shattered or scratched screen." – Marc Hemeon, Oakley, Youtube, Google & HODINKEE designer.

The Peel comes in four different colors that are designed to match your new iPhone 7 perfectly, including rose gold, gold, silver, and black.

RANVOO Ultra Thin Protective Clear Case

If you're looking for a durable, reliable, ultra-thin case that gives you a little added fall protection thanks to its resilient bumper, then take a peek at the RANVOO Ultra Thin Protective Clear Case.

This particular super thin case is totally transparent except for its hold bumper which you can buy to match the color of your iPhone 7 (it comes in black, gold, red, silver, and rose gold).

The RANVOO Ultra Thin Protective Clear Case fits like a glove to your iPhone and won't stretch out after multiple uses — plus you'll never have to take your iPhone in and out of the case to adjust your music or charge your device because the RANVOO Ultra Thin Protective Clear Case gives you access to all ports and buttons.

The entire case is made from a flexible TPU material which adds little to no bulk to your iPhone, but if there are any issues with the case, you get a 30-day money back guarantee and a one year warranty. You can pick up the RANVOO Ultra Thin Protective Clear Case for around $10.

GOOSPERY i-Jelly Case

With just 1.8mm of additional thickness, the GOOSPERY i-Jelly Case is a bright, vibrant (yet still clean and modern-looking) case for your new iPhone.

Designed with a flexible material for better shock absorption, the i-Jelly is made with a coat of sheen for discoloration protection. The sheen coating also helps keep your iPhone 7 from sliding off certain surfaces if it's in the case.

The GOOSPERY design has a raised bezel around your iPhone's screen, along with a bezel around the camera, so you don't have to worry about scratching your lens while carrying your iPhone in your pocket.

The case comes in a ton of different colors, including black, blue, gold, gray, green, hot pink, red, rose gold, and silver. You can pick up the GOOSPERY i-Jelly Case for around $9.

