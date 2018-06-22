See at Amazon

This is the Luxury Slim Fit case from FLOVEME, and the name gives away most of the features. This is an ultra-slim case, adding a tiny plastic layer between your phone and the rest of the world. You can't get much thinner than this, which makes the phone feel almost like there's no case there at all when you hold and use it. The plastic sides end at the edge of the metal rim of the phone, and on the bottom, there is a pair of slits in the corners to make the case easier to put on and remove.

Really, the biggest feature to this case is how damn pretty it is. Each version of this case is a color gradient, shifting from a strong color at the base to a more transparent color at the top. This version is a stunning blue transitioning to a yellow at the top, which looks especially nice with the white iPhone X. FLOVEME also sells pink/purple gradient and purple/teal gradient for those who aren't totally sold on the blue/yellow version.

If you're looking for a good thin case, this case feels great and adds almost nothing to the size of your phone. If you're looking for something to make your iPhone X stand out look nice, and only cost you about $8, you're unlikely to find something more visually attractive than these cases.