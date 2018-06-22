When it comes to cases for your iPhone X you have a ton of options. If you're accident prone, perhaps you want a heavy duty case that will protect your iPhone from all sorts of damage. Maybe you really love leather cases and prefer to wrap your iPhone in luxury. Of course, all those cases can add a lot of weight and bulk to your iPhone X making it hard to carry your phone in tight pockets or purse pouches. Luckily, there are plenty of awesome cases out there that are very thin and won't make you feel like you're carrying around a brick.
Luxury Slim Fit by FLOVME
This is the Luxury Slim Fit case from FLOVEME, and the name gives away most of the features. This is an ultra-slim case, adding a tiny plastic layer between your phone and the rest of the world. You can't get much thinner than this, which makes the phone feel almost like there's no case there at all when you hold and use it. The plastic sides end at the edge of the metal rim of the phone, and on the bottom, there is a pair of slits in the corners to make the case easier to put on and remove.
Really, the biggest feature to this case is how damn pretty it is. Each version of this case is a color gradient, shifting from a strong color at the base to a more transparent color at the top. This version is a stunning blue transitioning to a yellow at the top, which looks especially nice with the white iPhone X. FLOVEME also sells pink/purple gradient and purple/teal gradient for those who aren't totally sold on the blue/yellow version.
If you're looking for a good thin case, this case feels great and adds almost nothing to the size of your phone. If you're looking for something to make your iPhone X stand out look nice, and only cost you about $8, you're unlikely to find something more visually attractive than these cases.
totallee Slim Fit
These super slim, branding-free cases are available for both the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and they come in eight different colors, so it's likely one of your favorites is in the mix. Plus, the company donates 10% of the proceeds from the Jet Red color option to the United Nations Foundation's global fund to fight HIV/AIDS.
The cases are well-built and made of durable polypropylene, so they offer grip and protection without the added bulk - at only 0.02" in thickness, they won't detract from the sleek design of your shiny new phone. Best part: they only cost between $12 and $20, they come with a two-year warranty, and they're available to ship in 24 hours.
Caudabe Veil XT
If you're an iPhone X user who wants a case to be as thin as possible, the Caudabe Veil XT may be up your alley.
At a mere 0.35mm thick, the Caudabe Veil XT specializes in being seen but not felt, meaning the when you slap this case on you definitely won't be feeling any extra bulk. Of course, the case does sport a slightly texturized back allowing you to feel confident when you grip your iPhone X and prevent the phone from slipping out of your hands.
The Caudabe Veil XT comes in a solid black, red, blue, or a translucent frost color option and start around $20.
Caudabe Sheath
We all know thin cases aren't the best at protecting your iPhone X from damage, but the Caudabe Sheath aims to dispell that myth.
Drop tested to 6.6 feet (or 2 meters); the Caudabe Sheath is made from a soft, gel-like, flexible polymer with excellent shock absorption, meaning if your iPhone X slips out of your pocket, there's a better chance it won't be damaged. Plus, the case is only 0.90mm thick and compatible with wireless charging. Talk about mixing style with function!
The Caudabe Sheath start at around $25 and comes in several different colors including, black, ultraviolet, navy, gray, and camo.
Peel case
Peel claims to be the creator of the original barely-there iPhone case, so it's no surprise that the company has added an über slim iPhone X version to its roster.
This case comes in seven colors, including three different types of black, offers bump and scratch protection and features laser-cut holes for the speakers and buttons. There's also a subtle lip on the back of the case to protect the phone's dual camera lens. Also, it won't interfere with wireless charging, so you'll never have to take it off!
The Peel iPhone X case is available for about $25.
Spigen Thin Fit
Sleek, simple, and scratch-resistant, the Spigen Thin Fit case is a perfect match for your iPhone X.
If you're someone who wants a minimalist case with a scratch-free design — and a metal plate so you can stick your iPhone X to a metal car mount — then take a peek at the Spigen Thin Fit. Just remember, that the metal plate makes wireless charging with the Spigen Thin Fit on your iPhone impossible.
You can pick up this particular case for around $11, and it comes in a variety of colors like rose gold, gold, white, and red.
Your favorites?
Do you have a favorite ultra thin iPhone X case? Let us know in the comments below!