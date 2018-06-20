What's the difference between an adapter, hub, and docking station?

Before you decided on something to extend your MacBook Pro's usability, you should consider what you need it for. There are three types of port extenders that are perfect for different types of users.

Adapters - Adapters are also sometimes called dongles. They usually have just a few different types of ports. The simplest will have just a single USB-A to USB-C adapter. Some with have a couple of different ports, like VGA, HDMI, MicroSD, and the like. A lot of adapter makers will also call these "hubs," mostly because they provide so many port options.

Adapters are for people that only need limited options. You don't necessarily need super-fast passthrough or you only need a USB-C to USB-A adapter. They are the least expensive of the three and the most portable, as well.

Best USB-C adapters for MacBook Pro

Hubs - Hubs offer a little more power than just extra ports. Usually, they have their own separate power source and include display ports that support 4K and 5K displays. Oftentimes, hubs also charge your MacBook Pro while connected. They offer faster data transfers so you can hook up your external hard drive and get at your files faster.

Hubs are for people that connect their MacBook Pro to a 5K display or two 4K displays. They're more expensive than adapters, but they are a workhorse all their own.

Best USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro

Docking stations - Docking stations are designed for multi-display use with charging support. Some of them are very similar to hubs — a stand-alone box with a number of ports. Others mount to your MacBook Pro. There are even some docking stations that let you set up your MacBook Pro in clamshell mode. Docking stations are meant for a more stationary desktop setup. They have their own power supply so they won't drain your MacBook Pro's power. They'll usually even charge your laptop while connected.

Docking stations are for people that use a MacBook Pro with multiple displays and have a fairly stationary set up. If you never move your MacBook Pro set up, you might find docking stations to be more to your liking. They range in price from under $100 to a few hundred, depending on the support you need.

Best USB-C docking stations for MacBook Pro