Best USB-C Hard Drives for Mac

Looking for the best USB-C hard drive for your Mac? Here are a few of our favorites!
The new MacBook Pro is here and it only has Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports. But that's OK, because USB-C is fast, future-proof, and will eventually (probably) replace standard USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, power, and more. A USB-C hard drive is the perfect way to locally back up all of your most important files, including photos, documents, music, movies, and anything else that's important to you. Save your Mac's hard drive and pick up a USB-C hard drive.
G-Technology G-Drive 1TB
The G-Drive by G-Technology is a great USB-C hard drive for most people. It has 1TB of storage and you can find it for around $120.
It features a quick drive speed of 7200RPM, with transfer rates of up to 136MB/s, thanks to USB 3.1.
The G-Drive comes in silver, as well as Apple-exclusive colors: gold, rose gold, and space gray.
Samsung T3 SSD 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
Samsung's T3 SSD is a solid state drive that provides way faster transfer rates than physical hard drives. Solid state drives don't have moving parts, so if you happen to drop this one, there's less to break!
SSDs are more expensive, but with this one you get write speeds of up 450MB/s, which is over three times faster than many hard drives. If you're like to store TV shows and movies on your hard drive, consider a solid state drive!
The Samsung T3 starts as low as around $100 for 250GB and goes up to around $730 for 2TB.
Glyph Blackbox Plus 2TB
The Glyph Blackbox Plus is a rugged portable hard drive that can keep up with you wherever you go. It's surrounded in rubber to protect from drops, and has enough capacity for all your backups and then some.
You get write speeds of up to 140MB/s from just 5400RPM, and the Blackbox Plus feature fan-free heat dissipation, so it's nice and quiet, as well as a 3-year warranty.
If you need a lot of storage and a rugged hard drive that can withstand having its jimmies rustled, grab the Blackbox Plus.
LaCie Porsche Design 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
LaCie is widely recommended for Apple users (they even sell LaCie products on Apple's site!), and the Porsche Design external hard drive is a great looking solution to your USB-C needs.
The mobile version comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, while the desktop version is available with 4TB of storage. If you have older devices you'd like to use as well, this hard drive is also compatible with USB 3.0 ports.
These hard drives has a strong, lightweight aluminum enclosure, so they can withstand some jostling and bumping around in your bag. They're by no means rugged, though, so avoid drops as best you can.
SanDisk Extreme 900 SSD 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB
SanDisk's Extreme 900 SSD is a powerhouse solid state drive that offers up to nine times the transfer speeds of external hard drives.
It's made of durable aluminum and rubber, and the solid state core is shock-proof, so this is far less likely to die on you should you drop it (compared to hard drives).
You get a 3-year warranty with the Extreme 900, as well as SanDisk's encryption, which protects your data and encrypts private files.
SSDs are considerably more expensive than hard drives ($787 for 1.92TB!), but they're incredibly fast, durable, and essentially future-proof.
About the G-Technology G-Drive 1TB you say: "It features an incredibly fast drive speed of 7200RPM"
I remember upgrading notebooks with 7200rpm drives around 2003. But I seem to remember that production of these drives was halted while the 5400rpm ones were continued, so I can imagine some oblivion. :-)
Me, I expect to use my collection of hard drives for cold storage only. I have set up some infrastructure of microSD-cards and card readers for USB (including USB-C and microUSB) and Lightning. This way I can read photos from a DSLR- or video camera directly in devices across operating systems. (There are limitations, even further off topic,)
I do admit, that this versatile approach is more expensive per GB.
Any recommendations on a good NAS set up (preferably Thunderbolt or USB 3.0)?
NAS meaning Network Attached Storage, it is neither Thunderbolt nor USB 3.0. Maybe you should specify what you are trying to achieve (backup, media sharing, file sharing etc.).
How do I know whether I should use a mobile or desktop external hard drive? I people use the portable ones but they never leave their desk, and they seem to take up so much less space. Does it depend on what you store on it?
Any hard drive can be a "USB-C" hard drive as long as you use a cable with a USB-C plug on the host end.
You don't need to buy a new hard drive just to get USB-C. Just switch the cable.
All my hard drives have traditional USB 3.0 Micro-B ports on them. And right now the cable has a USB-A plug on the host end.
But if I had a new Macbook... I'd just get a new cable.
This is true, but if you want true USB 3.1 speed on both ends, you'll want a hard drive with a USB-C port. You'll never get the same speed out of a USB-A port.
Ah... good point. Though I don't think there are many USB 3.1 devices on the market right that can promise 1000MB+ speeds. Maybe in the future (?)
I think most people are more concerned with the different *shape* of the port rather than the advertised speeds.
I've had the T3 for a few months and I love it.
You can always buy an internal ssd and get an enclosure and use a usb c to usb 3 cable. It will be cheaper than the ssd options and faster than the "incredibly fast" hdd speeds of 7200rpm!!
The LaCie Porsche Design desktop versions go up to 8TB. I have the 5TB as a Time Machine backup disk for my MBP end 2016. Very smooth.......